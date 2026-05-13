MTAR Tech hits 52-wk high as Q4 PAT jumps 223% YoY; order book at ₹2582 cr

MTAR Technologies share price today

Shares of precision engineering company MTAR Technologies rallied over 11 per cent to hit a 52-week high of ₹6,969 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company's March 2026 quarter results came in-line with market expectations.

Around 12:10 PM, the stock was trading at ₹6,906, up 10:5 per cent from the previous session's close of ₹6,248.50. In comparison, the benchmark NSE Nifty50 index was trading at 23,495.70 levels, up by 116.15 points or 0.50 per cent. On a year-to-date basis, the stock has gained around 158 per cent, compared to a 11 per cent decline in Nifty50.

The company's market capitalisation stood at ₹21,092 crore.

MTAR Technologies Q4 results highlights

In the March 2026 quarter, MTAR Technologies reported a net profit of ₹44.3 per cent, up over 223 per cent from ₹13.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Its revenue from operations increased 67.2 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹306.1 crore, compared to ₹183.1 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) grew 80.9 per cent to ₹61.7 crore in the quarter, compared with ₹34.1 crore in Q4FY25. Ebitda margin expanded to 20.2 per cent from ₹18.6 per cent in the year-ago period.

For the full FY26, the company reported revenue from operations of ₹876.2 crore, up 29.2 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹676 crore in FY25. Ebitda rose 41.7 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹171.2 crore from ₹120.9 crore in FY25. Profit after tax jumped to 94 per cent from ₹53.4 crore in the previous fiscal.

The company has received the highest order inflows of ₹2,453.3 crore in FY26. In Q4FY26, it secured orders worth ₹481.6 crore across sectors. As of March 31, 2026, the company's order book stood at ₹2,581.9 crore.

Management commentary

Parvat Srinivas Reddy, managing director and promoter at MTAR Technologies, said the Company witnessed a phenomenal year marked by robust revenue growth and the highest-ever inflow of orders, reflecting our continued pursuit of delivering technology-intensive and differentiated precision-engineered products.

"The Company continues to focus on high-growth sectors and expects a strong inflow of orders in FY27 across its key business verticals. Backed by strong execution capabilities, expanding capacities, and favourable industry trends, we remain confident of sustaining our growth momentum in the years ahead," Reddy said.

Additionally, the company expects a sequential improvement in margins over the coming quarters due to higher operating leverage and a favourable transition in the product mix towards volume-based production, he said.