MTNL zooms 17% on board nod to Mumbai property sale worth ₹891.53 cr

Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Limited (MTNL) share price zoomed over 17 per cent to an intraday high of ₹26.96 on Thursday after the company said its board approved a sale of its property in Mumbai.Thus far in the financial year 2026-27, the stock has rallied 25 per cent. MTNL's 52-week high stands at ₹44.67, hit on November 03, 2025, while the 52-week low was recorded at ₹21.26 on March 30, 2026.At 11:35 AM, MTNL quoted 10 per cent higher at ₹25.24 on a volume of around 19.50 million shares on the NSE. In comparison, the Nifty 50 index was down 0.3 per cent at 22,550 levels.According to the company's filing to the BSE, MTNL's board of directors approved the proposal for the sale and transfer of MTNL property at Powai Plot-C, Technology Street, Powai in Mumbai to the Income Tax Department.The sale value is stated to be ₹891.53 crore for a land area of 20,895.60 sqm as mentioned in the Rectification Deed through Government–to–Government (G2G) transfer/direct sale in accordance with the receipt of the Income Tax Department's formal acceptance and based on Presidential Approval and Alternative Mechanism (AM) approval, the release stated.MTNL is state-run company, with the government of India owning up to 56.25 per cent equity.

MTNL earnings snapshot