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Home / Markets / News / Muhurat trading: D-St to open for special session on Diwali; check timings

Muhurat trading: D-St to open for special session on Diwali; check timings

Muhurat trading time: BSE and NSE will hold Muhurat trading from 2:20 PM to 3:30 PM. A 15-minute pre-opening session will take place from 2:05 PM to 2:20 PM.

Muhurat trading time

Muhurat trading: D-St to open for special session on Diwali; check timings

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2026 | 7:14 AM IST

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Muhurat trading time on Diwali: Indian stock exchanges will open today for a special trading session. Both the exchanges NSE and BSE will hold a Muhurat trading session to mark Diwali.
 
Muhurat trading will be held from 2:20 PM to 3:30 PM, according to circulars issued by the exchanges. A 15-minute pre-opening session will take place from 2:05 PM to 2:20 PM.
 
Although the stock market will remain closed for regular trading on Diwali, investors will get an opportunity to trade during the window.
 
Unlike regular trading days, when equity markets operate from 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM, Muhurat trading is conducted for a shorter duration.
 
 
Trading will be available across various segments, including equity, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives, equity futures and options, and securities lending and borrowing (SLB), according to the exchange circulars.

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According to circulars, trading members will be allowed to log in between 1:15 PM and 1:50 PM, followed by the block deal window from 1:50 PM to 2:05 PM. The pre-opening session will run from 2:05 PM to 2:20 PM, while continuous trading will take place from 2:20 PM to 3:30 PM.
 
The periodic call auction session is scheduled from 2:25 PM to 3:20 PM.
 
Closing auction activities will take place between 3:15 PM and 3:35 PM, and the closing session for non-CAS securities will run from 3:30 PM to 3:50 PM.
 
The closing buffer period for CAS securities will be held from 3:35 PM to 3:50 PM, followed by the post-closing session from 3:50 PM to 4 PM.
 
Muhurat trading is a symbolic market session held on Diwali, which also marks the beginning of the new Hindu calendar year. It is believed that trading during the 'Muhurat' or auspicious hour brings prosperity and financial growth for the stakeholders.
 

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First Published: Nov 08 2026 | 7:14 AM IST