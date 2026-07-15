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Home / Markets / News / Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock Hind Rectifiers zooms 19%, hits new high

Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock Hind Rectifiers zooms 19%, hits new high

According to the shareholding data, ace investor Mukul Agrawal held 1.45 equity stake in Hind Rectifiers as of March 2026.

Leading brokers are expected to increase brokerage rates in the coming weeks, as they navigate a series of regulatory changes that are expected to squeeze profitability.

Hind Rectifiers stock hit new high in Wednesday's trade.

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 15 2026 | 3:05 PM IST

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Hind Rectifiers share price movement

 
Share price of Hind Rectifiers zoomed 19 per cent to hit a new high at ₹1,257.75 on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day trade on healthy business outlook.
 
At 02:10 PM, Hind Rectifiers quoted 13 per cent higher at ₹1,198.45, as compared to 0.23 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. A combined 350,000 equity shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.
 
Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held over 1 per cent stake in Hind Rectifiers
 
Investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal hled 1.45 per cent or 500,000 equity shares in Hind Rectifiers at the end of March 31, 2026 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows. The company is yet to publish its June 2026 quarter shareholding pattern.
 
 
As per the latest corporate shareholdings filed, Mukul Agrawal publicly holds more than 1 per cent stake in 74 stocks including Neuland Laboratories, Indo Count Industries, Radico Khaitan, ASM Technologies, PTC Industries and Nuvama Wealth Management.   

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Hind Rectifiers overview, outlook

 
Hind Rectifiers is principally engaged in developing, designing, manufacturing and marketing power semiconductor, power electronic equipment and railway transportation equipment.
 
As one of the largest rail networks on the planet, Indian Railways (IR) is integral to the nation’s economic growth and connectivity. The network is currently undergoing a substantial modernization and capacity augmentation program, guided by the National Rail Plan (NRP) for 2030, a blueprint designed to create a future-ready railway system capable of meeting demand up to 2050, with a critical strategic focus on increasing the modal share of railway freight to 45 per cent. 
 
The Union Budget 2026-2027 reinforced this momentum with a record capital expenditure allocation of ₹2.93 trillion to the rail sector, representing a fundamental reimagining of India’s mobility backbone to meet the logistical demands of a rapidly expanding economy.
 
The period ahead holds three distinct growth catalysts for Hind Rectifiers, each maturing in close succession. The commercialization and ramp-up of the propulsion systems, the monetization of in-house copper conductor manufacturing capacity to the external market in 2026-2027, and the scaling of the newly acquired European operations will together serve as powerful, margin-accretive engines over the long term. The company is systematically building future-ready, globally competitive power electronics enterprise, and the value creation journey that this represents has only just begun, Hind Rectifiers said in its FY26 annual report. 
 
The overall Indian HVAC (Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning) systems market, valued at nearly $13.6 billion in 2025, is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.89 per cent from 2026 to 2034, representing a substantial and largely untapped opportunity. 
 
Hind Rectifiers said the company has translated its deep engineering prowess from core power electronics into this adjacent space, gaining strong traction for its specialized railway rolling stock air-conditioning units. Building on this progress, the company is actively exploring applications for off-road and heavy-duty industrial vehicles. 
 

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First Published: Jul 15 2026 | 3:01 PM IST

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