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Home / Markets / News / Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock J Kumar defies selloff, jumps 5% post Q2

Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock J Kumar defies selloff, jumps 5% post Q2

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, J Kumar's stock is down 22 per cent and has lost 35 per cent in two years.

J Kumar share price

Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock J Kumar defies selloff, jumps 5% post Q2

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2026 | 2:53 PM IST

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J Kumar Infra share price: Shares of civil construction company J Kumar Infraprojects rebounded from the day's low on Friday to trade 5 per cent higher, defying the stock market sell-off, on strong performance for the second quarter of the financial year ended September 2026.
 
J Kumar Infra shares hit the day's peak of ₹460.50 on the BSE, up 5.5 per cent from the last closing price of ₹436.65 on the BSE. As of 2.25 pm, the small-cap stock was trading 3.5 per cent higher at ₹452, while the benchmark Sensex was down 0.65 per cent at 81,377.
 
Amid a recovery in the Indian stock market, the stock has gained 15 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹400.90, touched on October 26, 2026. Meanwhile, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, J Kumar's stock is down 22 per cent and has lost 35 per cent in two years.
 
 

J Kumar Infra Q2 results

J Kumar Infra, earlier today, posted a 25 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in the consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹113.23 crore in Q2 FY27 as against ₹90.58 crore in the same period last year.
 
The revenue saw a 14.65 per cent YoY increase to 1,539.22 crore during the said quarter. The figure stood at 1,342.51 crore in the same period last year.

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Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) grew nearly 18 per cent to ₹228.65 crore from ₹195 crore in the same period last year. 
 

J Kumar Infra part of Mukul Agrawal portfolio

J Kumar Infra is also part of ace investor Mukul Mahavir Agrawal, according to data available on the exchanges. At the end of the September quarter, Agrawal held 1.93 million shares or a 2.55 per cent stake in the small-cap construction company.
 
Sunil Singhania's Abakkus Growth Fund was also among the shareholders, with a 2.48 per cent stake held by the fund house. 
 

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First Published: Nov 13 2026 | 2:51 PM IST