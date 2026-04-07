Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock: Lux Industries zooms 36% in 2 days

Lux Industries share price

Shares of Lux Industries extended its upward movement, surging 16 per cent to ₹1,253 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in a subdued market. In the past two trading days, the stock price of the garments & apparels company has zoomed 36 per cent.

At 10:55 AM; Lux Industries was quoting 14 per cent higher at ₹1,232.60 on the NSE. In comparison, the Nifty 50 was down 0.4 per cent at 22,873.55.

The stock has bounced back 52 per cent from its 52-week low of ₹824.05 touched on March 30, 2026. It had hit a 52-week high of ₹1,645.80 on May 19, 2025.

Mukul Mahavir Agrawal holds over 1 per cent stake in Lux Industries

Investor, Mukul Mahavir Agrawal helds 442,100 shares or 1.47 per cent stake in Lux Industries at the end of December 31, 2025 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows.

Lux Industries overview, 9MFY26 performance

Lux Industries is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of innerwear, thermals, and casuals under various brands, with ‘LUX’ being its flagship brand. The company has more than 100 products across 16 brands to address the growing needs of customers. The company’s manufacturing units are in India, in Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal. Lux also has a presence across the globe, with exports to over 46+ countries.

For the first nine months (April to December 2025) of the financial year 2025-26 (9MFY26), Lux Industries’ revenue increased by 17 per cent and stood at ₹2,055.86 crore as against ₹1,759.36 crore in 9MFY25. This increase was driven by premiumization and introduction of new products (like Nitro, Parker, Pynk, Heatek and others) under the premium/semi-premium products which command higher average selling prices. This was further supported by strong brand positioning and healthy demand across key markets.

Acuite Ratings & Research believes that the revenue will increase over the medium term supported by sustained production traction and widening of market presence.

However, the EBITDA margins of the company declined to 5.33 per cent in 9MFY26 as against 9.03 per cent in 9MFY25 due to higher product development expenses, advertisements costs and subcontracting expenses for new product launches.

Acuite believes that profitability margins are likely to improve only marginally over the medium term as the company benefits from better absorption of the costs incurred for its recent product launches and will remain a key monitorable factor.

Lux Industries has provided for product development and advertisement costs in a single year as revenue expenditure instead of amortising it over a period, resulting in decline in EBDITA on a nine monthly comparison of financials, the rating agency said.

Lux Industries in the Q3 investor presentation said the increase in inventory days due to inventory carrying of new brand Lux Nitro in mid-premium innerwear segment. Working capital days expected to ease out going forward due to better inventory management and faster debtor collection, the company said.

Despite the decline in profitability and elongated working capital cycle, Acuite believes that the company will continue to maintain its market position along with healthy financial risk profile albeit subdued profitability margins. However, the operating performance will remain monitorable over the medium term, it added.

Ministry of Textiles extends RoSCTL Scheme

The Ministry of Textiles has extended the Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies (RoSCTL) Scheme for exports of apparel/garments and made-ups up to September 30, 2026 or until approval of the Scheme for the 16th Finance Commission cycle by the relevant authority. Further, the Government also extended the Remission of Duties and Taxes on Exported Products (RoDTEP) Scheme upto September 30, 2026, which benefits textile products not covered under RoSCTL, including those falling outside Chapters 61, 62 and 63 of the ITC. The continuation of RoSCTL and RoDTEP, ensures support for textile exporting companies which are currently under pressure due to global uncertainties, ICICI Securities said in a note. ============================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.