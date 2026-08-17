Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock PTC Industries soars 8% on strong Q1 results

PTC Industries share price movement

PTC Industries' stock price hit an all-time high of ₹20,580, soaring 8 per cent on the BSE in Monday’s intra-day deals after reporting strong earnings for the quarter ended June 2026 (Q1FY27). The stock surpassed its previous high of ₹19,863 registered on June 3, 2026.

Thus far in August 2026, PTC Industries outperformed the market by surging 16 per cent. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.3 per cent during the period. Since April 2, the stock zoomed 40 per cent.

At 01:15 PM on Monday, PTC Industries quoted 7 per cent higher at ₹20,330, against a 0.18 per cent decline in the benchmark index. The average trading volume at the counter jumped multiple-fold with a combined nearly 210,000 equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

Mukul Mahavir Agrawal, Vikas Khemani held over 1% stake in PTCIL

Investors, Mukul Mahavir Agrawal and Vikas Vijaykumar Khemani held more than 1 per cent stake each in PTC Industries at the end of March 31, 2026 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE As per the corporate shareholdings filed, Vikas Khemani held 2.57 per cent holding, while Mukul Agrawal equity stake stood at 1.07 per cent in PTC Industries. Mona Russell Mehta also held 2.33 per cent stake in the company, data shows.

PTC Industries overview, Q1 results

PTC Industries is a leading Indian manufacturer of precision metal components and strategic materials for critical applications. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Aerolloy Technologies, the group manufactures Titanium and Super Alloy materials and components for aerospace, defence, and space applications in India and globally.

PTC Industries reported revenue from operations of ₹192 crore in Q1FY27, up 97.4 per cent year-on-year (YoY) supported by strong execution. Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) increased 400 per cent YoY to ₹48.9 crore, with EBITDA margin expanding to 25.5 per cent from 10.1 per cent in Q1FY26, aided by favourable operating leverage and inventory adjustment. Profit after tax (PAT) increased sharply by 465.7 per cent YoY to ₹29.2 crore.

The management said PTC Industries delivered a strong beginning to FY27, with consolidated growth supported by scaling advanced manufacturing programmes, execution across aerospace and defence applications, and increasing contribution from its integrated materials and components platform.

During the quarter, Aerolloy Technologies continued to be a key growth driver. Aerolloy reported total income of ₹74.27 crore in Q1FY27, a growth of 466.4 per cent YoY over ₹13.11 crore in Q1FY26, with EBITDA of ₹33.42 crore at an EBITDA margin of 45.0 per cent, and PAT of ₹22.08 crore, a growth of 322.9 per cent YoY.

The quarter and the subsequent period were equally significant strategically. The company’s landmark agreement with Airbus expands participation in global commercial aerospace supply chains, while the programmes with BrahMos Aerospace, Armament Research and Development Establishment (ARDE) - Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and Gun Factory Kanpur extend PTC’s role beyond precision manufacturing into design-led development, systems and sub-systems for mission-critical defence applications. These are important steps in the evolution of the company and validate the depth of the integrated materials, metallurgy and manufacturing platform the company is creating, the management said.