Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock: West Coast Paper up 10%; adds 133% in 7 mths

West Coast Paper Mills share price movement

West Coast Paper Mills share price hit a record high of ₹909.70, surging 10 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intraday deals amid heavy volume.

The stock price of the paper & paper products company quoted higher for the fourth straight trading day, soaring 27 per cent during the period. In the past seven months, the market price of West Coast Paper zoomed 133 per cent.

At 10:29 AM, West Coast Paper quoted 8 per cent higher at ₹897, compared to a 0.05 per cent decline in the BSE Sensex . A combined 1.4 million shares changed hands on the NSE and BSE.

Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held over 1% stake in West Coast Paper Mills

CHECK Q2 Results Today Prominent stock market investor, Mukul Mahavir Agrawal held 1.44 per cent stake or 950,000 shares in West Coast Paper Mills at the end of September 30, 2026, the shareholding pattern data shows.

What’s driving West Coast Paper Mills stock price?

West Coast Paper Mills is one of the oldest and largest producers of paper for printing, writing and packaging in India.

During the April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27), the company's performance improved with profit after tax (PAT) jumping 163 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹141.84 crore, mainly due to better operational efficiency at the Paper Division and higher realisations along with a better product mix at the Cable Division.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) grew 55 per cent sequentially to ₹247.97 crore. However, revenue declined 16 per cent QoQ to ₹1,051.26 crore.

The company remains committed to further optimising its operational efficiencies to deliver sustainable long-term growth, the management said.

West Coast Optilinks (WCO), the company’s cable division and formerly known as Sudarshan Telecom, is a prominent Indian manufacturer and exporter of optical fibre cables. The company is manufacturing a wide portfolio of optical fibre cables catering to diverse applications.

In response to growing global demand driven by 5G deployments, West Coast Optilinks expanded its production footprint by commissioning a new manufacturing unit at Fab City, Hyderabad, Telangana, effectively doubling its optical fibre cable capacity.

Meanwhile, for the paper and paperboard industry, the environment remained a blend of opportunity and challenge. Demand continued to be supported by sectors such as fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), e-commerce, pharmaceuticals, education and speciality packaging applications.

The increasing preference for sustainable and paper-based packaging solutions also strengthened the long-term outlook for the industry. At the same time, pressure from low-priced imports, volatile raw material costs and softer realisations in certain segments impacted industry profitability, West Coast Paper Mills said in its FY26 annual report.

Parallelly, the optical fibre and cable business continued to emerge as a strategic growth avenue. The rapid expansion of digital infrastructure, 5G deployment, broadband connectivity, data centres and smart utility networks is creating strong long term demand for optical fibre solutions. This aligns well with West Coast Paper’s strategy of building a diversified and future-oriented business portfolio beyond the traditional boundaries of the paper industry, the company said.

India fiber optics market size reached $517.2 million in 2025. Looking forward, the market is expected to reach $1,195.7 million by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 9.76 per cent during 2026 to 2034. The growing penetration of technological advancements and communication infrastructures is primarily driving the market growth across the country.

The Indian optical fiber cables market is poised for strong growth due to a combination of favorable factors. The government’s flagship programs like ‘BharatNet’, under ‘Digital India’ and the rollout of 5G networks are driving large scale investments in fiber infrastructure, the company said.