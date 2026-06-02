Mukul Agrawal, Vikas Khemani portfolio stock PTC Ind soars 20% in 2 days

PTC Industries share price

Share price of PTC Industries (PTCIL) extended its up move, rallying 5 per cent to ₹19,392 on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. In the past two trading days, the stock price of the company has soared 20 per cent. It now quotes close to its 52-week high of ₹19,439.95, touched on December 30, 2025.

At 09:45 AM; PTCIL was quoting 4 per cent higher at ₹19,165.85 on the BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.31 per cent at 74,030.

Mukul Mahavir Agrawal, Vikas Khemani hold over 1% stake each in PTCIL

Investors, Mukul Mahavir Agrawal and Vikas Vijaykumar Khemani held more than 1 per cent stake each in PTCIL at the end of March 31, 2026 quarter, the shareholding pattern data shows.

Check - TOP GAINERS NSE | TOP LOSERS NSE As per the corporate shareholdings filed, Vikas Khemani holds 2.61 per cent equity, while Mukul Agrawal held 1.07 per cent stake in PTCIL. Mona Russell Mehta also held 2.39 per cent stake in the company, data shows.

PTCIL overview, Q4 results

PTCIL is a leading Indian manufacturer of precision metal components and strategic materials for critical applications, with over six decades of experience. Through its wholly-owned subsidiary Aerolloy Technologies, the group manufactures Titanium and Super Alloy materials and components for aerospace, defence, and space applications in India and globally. PTC continues to make substantial investments in building a fully integrated advanced materials ecosystem at the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor.

Meanwhile, PTCIL reported strong earnings for the fourth quarter (January to March) of the financial year 2025-26 (Q4FY26). The company posted over 100 per cent jump in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹59.91 crore in Q4FY26, against ₹24.57 crore in Q4FY25. Revenue from operations grew 85 per cent year-on-year to ₹225.47 crore from ₹121.91 crore in a year ago quarter.

ICICI Securities retains 'Buy'

PTCIL's Q4FY26 EBITDA grew 153 per cent YoY to ₹72.6 crore (+193 per cent QoQ), aided by a sharp uptick in its subsidiaries’ performance (better product mix as well as execution at Aerolloy Technology and recovery in TARC), notes ICICI Securities. PTCIL is on the verge of commissioning its EBCHR (5,000tpa) plant. Post that, the next couple of years are expected to be an approval/order build-up phase, followed by an exponential growth phase backed by execution, it added. Given that the Indian aerospace ecosystem is at an inflection point, ripe for 10x growth within a decade, material/machine parts supply ecosystem could be the biggest beneficiary, considering the global tightness. PTCIL is geared up for a quantum jump in earnings. We retain 'BUY'; target price revised to ₹21,500 (vs. ₹21,000), basis 50x FY28E EPS, said the brokerage firm.

Other Recent developments

On March 31, 2026, Aerolloy Technologies, a wholly-owned subsidiary of PTCIL and a manufacturer of high-precision metal components and materials for critical aerospace and defence applications, announced the successful completion of installation and hot and cold trials of its 4500/5100 Tonne Intelligent Open Die Forging System at the Strategic Materials Technology Complex (SMTC) in Lucknow Node of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor.

Global demand for aerospace-grade forged Titanium and Superalloy components is expanding rapidly, driven by the next generation of commercial aircraft engines, widening defence programmes, and accelerating space exploration activity. This positions Aerolloy to capture a significant share of these opportunities domestically and internationally while aligning growth with India’s strategic objectives of supply chain security and technological self-reliance, the company said.

PTCIL – ICRA rating rationale

ICRA in April 2026 reaffirmed the credit ratings of PTCIL’s instruments with a stable outlook. The ratings factor in PTCIL’s strong business profile, marked by increasing relevance in high-entry-barrier aerospace and space applications, a diversified export-oriented revenue base and a reputed global client portfolio.

Recent order wins and development programmes spanning aero engines, space propulsion and defence platforms have enhanced revenue durability and reduced dependence on conventional industrial segments. Further, the upcoming commissioning of the Electron Beam Cold Hearth Remelting (EBCHR) facility, with an installed capacity of 5,000 TPA, is expected to be a key positive trigger, enabling large-scale titanium recycling, improved cost competitiveness and better operating leverage over the medium term, ICRA said in its rating rationale.

PTCIL operates in niche segments characterised by high technological complexity and entry barriers, which has enabled it to establish long-standing relationships with a reputed client base comprising leading government and global private-sector entities such as Rolls-Royce Marine, Dassault Aviation, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the Ministry of Defence (MoD), Israel Aerospace Industries and Blue Origin.

Further, aligned with its recent foray into advanced materials, titanium and superalloy remelting and large aerospace-grade component manufacturing, PTCIL has witnessed incremental engagement with select global aerospace and defence customers. This includes securing long-term contracts and supply arrangements in newly developed capabilities in high-entry-barrier segments such as aero-engines, aerospace structures and strategic defence applications. This is expected to enhance revenue visibility and strengthen customer stickiness over the medium-to-long term, ICRA said. ====================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.