Multibagger Kissht spurts 8% as AUM tops ₹10K cr, doubles from IPO price

Multibagger stock: Shares of fintech company Kissht rose 8 per cent in intraday trade on Thursday after its Assets Under Management (AUM) crossed the ₹10,000 crore milestone. The broader rally in equity markets also supported the gains.

The stock opened nearly 2 per cent higher at ₹321 on the NSE, compared with its previous close, and extended gains to hit an intraday high of ₹340.45.

As of 2:35 PM, the stock had pared some of its gains but remained firmly in the green at ₹334.

Meanwhile, the benchmark Nifty 50 was up 550 points, or 2.3 per cent, at 24,515.

According to an exchange filing by OnEMI Technology Solutions , the parent of Kissht, the company has crossed ₹10,000 crore in AUM, driven by strong growth in its lending business.

Ranvir Singh, chairman, director & CEO, said that crossing ₹10,000 crore in AUM is a result of disciplined underwriting, robust collections and a scalable, technology-led platform.

"At the heart of the journey is our vision to make access to credit effortless, secure and human-centered, combining technology with an empathetic understanding of our customers' needs," he said in a statement.

Kissht shares made their Dalal Street debut in May this year, listing on the NSE at ₹190, an 11 per cent premium over the IPO issue price of ₹171. The stock witnessed strong buying interest post listing, climbing to a high of ₹388.15 on October 5.

At the current market price (CMP), the stock is trading nearly 100 per cent above its IPO issue price.

In the September quarter of FY27 (Q2FY27), the company reported a 100 per cent Y-o-Y rise in net profit to ₹120 crore. Revenue from operations grew 45 per cent to ₹731.8 crore.

For FY27, the company has guided for 60 per cent growth in AUM and expects credit costs to decline 15 per cent year-on-year.