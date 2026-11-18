ACME Solar share price: Defying the weak sentiment on Dalal Street, power generation stock ACME Solar gained over 3 per cent in Wednesday's trading session following an order win by its subsidiary.

On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), ACME Solar Holdings ' shares rose to the day's high of ₹416.05, rising as much as 3.2 per cent against the last closing price of ₹403.60 apiece. Later in the day, the stock came off the day's high but continued to trade with a positive bias; at the last check, it was up 0.32 per cent at ₹404.90.

ACME Solar Holdings' shares have gained 70 per cent on a year-to-date basis and offered multibagger returns of 113 per cent from its 52-week low of 195.90, touched on January 27, 2026.

Order win details

ALSO READ: SpiceJet hits 5% upper band as board to mull fundraise; up 30% in 6 days According to an exchange filing earlier today, ACME Solar's subsidiary, ACME Alpha Renewables, has executed a power purchase agreement (PPA) with NTPC for a Hybrid Power Project for a contract capacity of 150 MW under NTPC’s Hybrid IV Tranche at a tariff of ₹3.21 per unit.

The tariff for this project has already been adopted by the Central Electricity Regulatory Commission (CERC).

The scheduled commencement of supply date (SCSD) is June 30, 2028, and the tenure is 25 years from the date of SCSD.

This hybrid project, spanning Bhadla in Rajasthan, Jambkhabalia in Gujarat & Mandsaur in Madhya Pradesh, will integrate renewable energy from solar & wind with appropriate energy storage solutions. It is designed to deliver reliable and dispatchable power throughout the day, while meeting the offtakers’ power requirements during peak demand hours.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE Nikhil Dhingra, Joint MD & CEO of ACME Solar, said: This project is an important step in ACME Solar’s goal to significantly contribute to India’s clean energy transition. Following this PPA, the under-construction PPA-locked contracted portfolio now stands at 5,080 MW out of total under-construction contracted capacity of 5,380 MW.

Earlier this week, on November 16, the company also announced that ACME Greentech Sixteen Private Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary, has executed a PPA with Rewa Ultra Mega Solar Limited (RUMSL) to set up a 220 MW Solar with Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project at Morena Solar Park in Madhya Pradesh at a tariff rate of ₹2.764 per unit.