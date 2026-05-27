Multibagger stock: HFCL hits 52-wk high, jumps 9% on ₹135-cr RailTel order

Shares of HFCL Limited surged 9 per cent in intraday trade on Wednesday to hit a fresh 52-week high after the company secured a new order from a railway Navratna PSU. The stock opened at ₹162.49 on the NSE and climbed to an intraday high of ₹176.44.

HFCL, a technology and manufacturing company operating across the telecom, optical fibre, and defence sectors, has emerged as one of the Street’s top-performing stocks in 2026. Over the past month, HFCL shares have rallied 63 per cent, compared with a 0.75 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index.

READ | FY27 capex: Adani, Tata, JSW, Coal India lead India Inc's investment push The stock has delivered a multibagger return of 152 per cent so far this year, outperforming the benchmark Nifty 50, which has declined 8.5 per cent during the same period.

HFCL, a constituent of the Nifty 500 index , was among the most active counters on the NSE in terms of both trading volume and value. As of 1:15 PM, HFCL shares were trading 7.5 per cent higher at ₹174, with nearly 60 million shares changing hands for a total value of ₹10 billion.

Today's buying interest in HFCL was buoyed by an announcement wherein the company has received a purchase order worth ₹135.09 crore from RailTel Corporation of India Limited for the annual maintenance contract of the project "implementation of secure operations (OPS) network" for data centres of Indian defence forces.

Under the AMC contract, the HFCL will provide end-to-end maintenance support services aimed at ensuring high availability, reliability, and security of the network infrastructure supporting critical defence communication operations. The scope of work includes preventive and corrective maintenance, network monitoring, incident management, performance optimisation, and 24x7 technical support services. This is the fourth order for the company this month. Earlier on May 16, HFCL had secured an export order worth $11.07 million (₹106.19 crore), for the supply of optical fibre cables through its overseas wholly owned subsidiary, from an international customer. HFCL had earlier undertaken the implementation of the secure OPS network for Indian defence forces under a project awarded by RailTel. The company had successfully completed the design, supply, installation, and commissioning of one central data centre and 120 mini data centres at Indian defence establishments across the country.

Before this, the company had, on May 11, won an export order worth $19.32 million (₹183.95 crore) for the supply of optical fibre cables from an international customer. On May 4, the company received purchase orders worth ₹84.23 crore for the supply of optical fibre cables from one of the leading private telecom operators.

In a related development, HFCL, in a filing on May 14, said that the board has approved the establishment of a defence manufacturing facility for the manufacturing of Multi-Mode Hand Grenade (MMHG) and similar products in Sri Satya district of Andhra Pradesh at a total initial capital outlay of ₹230 crore.