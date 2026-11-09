Multibagger stock: Sai Life Sciences surges 9% to record high after Q2 nos

Sai Life Sciences share price: Shares of pharmaceutical company Sai Life Sciences surged nearly 9 per cent in intraday trade on Monday to hit an all-time high of ₹1,897.30, following strong volumes and healthy earnings for the September quarter (Q2FY27).

The stock opened marginally lower at ₹1,738.80 on the NSE but soon reversed course to trade higher. It pared some of its gains thereafter but remained firmly in positive territory. As of 11 AM, the stock was trading 4.7 per cent higher at ₹1,825.90.

The rally also made Sai Life Sciences one of the most actively traded stocks by value on the exchange. According to NSE data, around 6.5 million shares, worth ₹1,197.23 crore, changed hands.

Sai Life Sciences stock movement

Sai Life Sciences Q2 results

According to an exchange filing, Sai Life Sciences' consolidated net profit increased by 17 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹98 crore in the September quarter of FY27. The company had earned a profit of ₹84 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal year.

Its revenue grew by 23 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹659 crore in Q2FY27, from ₹537 crore in Q2FY26.

Ebitda for the reporting three-month period surged by 20 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹187 crore, compared with ₹156 crore posted in the corresponding period of FY26. Ebitda margin, however, decline to 28 per cent in the quarter under revenue from 29 per cent in a year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

The company said that its capex spend for 6M FY27 was at ₹621 Crore (Q2 at ₹358 crore). It remains on track for the overall capex projection of ₹1,100 to 1,300 crore.

The company also said that it has commenced operations with first end-to-end integrated collaboration that it had onboarded last quarter. It is expected to be fully functional in the third quarter.

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex off 500 pts from day's low, Nifty tops 25,000; Nifty PSU Bank rises 2% Why Sai Life Sciences shares are rising SBI Securities said that Sai Life Sciences' sharp re-rating has been driven by strong execution across its CRO and CDMO businesses, robust earnings delivery, and rising confidence in its ability to capitalise on the global pharma outsourcing opportunity. Continued investments in capacity expansion, a strengthening project pipeline, and deeper engagement with innovator pharma clients have further enhanced long-term growth visibility. During the quarter, it converted another large pharma relationship into a similar strategic engagement. Besides, it is working on expanding the integrated outsourcing model, for which discussions are underway with few companies.

"We believe the market is increasingly recognising Sai Life Sciences as a differentiated, innovation-led CRDMO platform with scalable growth and improving earnings visibility," the brokerage said.