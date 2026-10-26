Muted asset quality outlook likely to weigh on Shriram Finance stock

While the market reacted negatively, sending the stock lower (down over 8 per cent to ₹823.50 post-results), some analysts pointed to strong net interest income (NII) growth, net interest margin (NIM) expansion, good pre-provision operating profit (PPOP) returns and assets under management (AUM) growth. AUM growth projections and guidance are moderate and may be exceeded.

An erratic monsoon and continuing stress caused by the West Asia war are among the root causes of the stress. Weak monsoons led to higher slippages and an increase in credit cost guidance.

Among India’s leading non-bank lenders, Shriram Finance’s Q2FY27 profit after tax (PAT) rose 60 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹3,680 crore, and NII grew 40 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹8,410 crore. Other income grew 15 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹420 crore. The cost-to-income (C/I) ratio dipped 290 basis points (bps) quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) to 22.9 per cent. The company’s guidance is that the C/I ratio will normalise at 25 per cent and operating expenses/AUM will be around 2.5 per cent over the long term.

PPOP grew 53 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,810 crore. Credit costs hit ₹1,880 crore, annualising at 2.35 per cent, compared with 1.9 per cent each in Q1FY27 and FY26. The FY27 AUM growth guidance was reset to a band of 15-17 per cent from 18 per cent earlier.

Disbursements grew 25 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹54,100 crore in Q2FY27, with AUM up 4.9 per cent Q-o-Q and 17 per cent Y-o-Y at ₹3.29 trillion. Growth was driven by commercial vehicles (CVs), passenger vehicles (PVs), gold loans and personal loans, but growth in farm equipment and two-wheelers was weak. Disbursement growth was supported by expansion to create an all-India footprint in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) segment.

Shriram Finance is cautious in its projections across drought-affected Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana. Management cautioned that credit costs could rise temporarily by 30-40 bps over the next one or two quarters due to seasonal stress in affected geographies, but there is a ceiling of 2.3 per cent for FY27, which will not be exceeded.

The asset quality outlook is cautious. Analysts are assuming higher credit costs alongside higher NIM and lower operating expenses. AUM and PAT could grow by high teens and over 30 per cent, respectively, over FY26-28, with return on assets (RoA) at 4.1 per cent and return on equity (RoE) at 13.7 per cent by FY28.

Reported NIM improved 50 bps Q-o-Q to 9.52 per cent due to the utilisation of equity infusion proceeds received from Japan’s MUFG on account of the latter's stake purchase. Yields, as calculated, declined 10 bps Q-o-Q to 16.65 per cent, while the cost of borrowing, as calculated, declined 15 bps Q-o-Q to 8.47 per cent. The spread was 8.18 per cent, compared with 8.15 per cent in Q1FY27. The shift in the rate cycle following the hike in the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI’s) latest monetary policy makes earlier expectations of a 100-bp reduction in the cost of funds unlikely.

Management expects NIM to remain broadly stable at current levels over the next two quarters before moderating to 9 per cent in FY28 and 8.5 per cent over the longer term. The FY26 NIM was 8.2 per cent.

The market was spooked by rising credit costs. Gross Stage 3 (GS3) and net Stage 3 (NS3) were held at 4.65 per cent and 2.3 per cent, respectively. Net slippages increased 12 bps Q-o-Q to 2.06 per cent (Q2FY26 was 1.6 per cent and Q1FY27 was 1.93 per cent). Stage 2 assets rose 10 bps Q-o-Q to 7.05 per cent from 6.95 per cent in the previous quarter and 6.9 per cent a year earlier. Write-offs amounted to 1.1 per cent of trailing 12-month AUM, or about ₹800 crore. The Stage 2 stress was visible in two-wheelers, CVs, MSMEs, tractors and gold loans. Stage 3 assets also rose in two-wheeler, gold and personal loans.

Management said monsoon stress had hurt the production of rice, soybean, maize, cotton and pulses, and West Asia tensions had led to fertiliser shortages. This is affecting rural consumption demand. The company is trying to diversify its rural portfolio to cover non-farm activities.

The lowering of AUM guidance and warnings about continued elevated credit costs have already resulted in a correction. Long-term credit cost guidance stays at 2 per cent, implying credit cost normalisation in FY28. Shriram Finance looks to double its gold loan portfolio over three years, increasing its share of AUM to 5 per cent. MSME growth will accelerate, but the segment has 28 per cent unsecured loans, with stress concentrated in drought-affected regions. The proposed Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) draft guidelines may result in a reduction in insurance commission income by up to ₹100 crore (₹350 crore in insurance commissions was received in FY26).