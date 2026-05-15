Muthoot Finance falls 6% after mixed Q4 show; posts strong gold loan growth

Muthoot Finance share price today

Shares of Muthoot Finance plunged over 6 per cent to hit an intraday low of ₹3,305 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) after the company reported a mixed performance in the March 2026 quarter (Q4FY26).

At 10:20 AM, the stock was trading at ₹3,421, down 5.42 per cent from its previous session's close of ₹3,531. In comparison, the NSE Nifty50 was trading at 23,808.55 levels, up by 118.95 points or 0.50 per cent.

On a year-to-date (YTD) basis, the stock price has declined around 7.3 per cent as compared to a 9.3 per cent fall in the Nifty50. Muthoot Finance's market capitalisation stood at ₹1.37 trillion. Its 52-week high was ₹4,149.5 and 52-week low was ₹2,027.

Muthoot Finance Q4 results highlights

In the March 2026 quarter, Muthoot Finance's total income increased by 65.1 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹9,291.36 crore, compared to ₹5,627.37 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. On a quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q) basis, total income increased by 13.2 per cent from ₹8,207.38 crore in the December 2025 quarter.

The company's net profit for the Q4FY26 surged by 135.3 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹3,397.48 crore, up from ₹1,443.93 crore a year ago. Sequentially, net profit increased by 20.3 per cent from ₹2,823.48 crore in the December 2025 quarter.

On the operational front, the company's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) grew by 90.5 per cent to ₹7,760 crore in the Q4FY26 from ₹4,072.5 crore in the year-ago period.

Muthoot Finance reported consolidated loan assets under management (AUM) growth of ₹1,81,916 crore. Its consolidated gold loan AUM jumped 54 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,65,030 crore.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates The company's board has declared its highest-ever dividend of 300 per cent for FY25–26, amounting to ₹30 per equity share of face value ₹10.

Here's why Muthoot Finance shares are falling:

According to Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL), Muthoot Finance reported a mixed performance during the quarter, with strong gold loan growth. However, gold tonnage fell around 4 per cent Q-o-Q to 196 tonnes, while the customer base declined about 2 per cent Q-o-Q to 6.41 million.

Net interest margins expanded, aided by higher yields, lower cost of funds, and lending rate hikes in select schemes. However, asset quality weakened due to the RBI-directed shift from loan-level to borrower-level classification, leading to higher provisions and increased credit costs, the brokerage said in its note.

MOFSL expects gold prices to remain elevated following the increase in customs duty on gold from 6 per cent to 15 per cent and tighter import measures by the government. The supportive demand environment, driven by the limited availability of unsecured credit, will sustain healthy loan growth for the company. However, the brokerage flagged risks to market share amid rising competition from well-capitalised NBFCs entering the gold loan space.

Motilal Oswal has maintained a 'Neutral' rating on the stock with a revised target price of ₹3,720, based on 2.5x March 2028 estimated book value per share.

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