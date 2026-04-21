Muthoot Microfin jumps 6% on releasing Q4 biz update; AUM up 13% YoY

Muthoot Microfin shares gained 5.7 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹182.3 per share. However, at 11 AM, Muthoot Microfin’s share price pared some gains and was trading 2.03 per cent higher at ₹175.95 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.84 per cent at 79,182.02. The stock was in demand after the company released its Q4FY26 business update.

In the business update, Muthoot Microfin said that FY26 saw a return to more normalised business momentum, with performance improving year-on-year (Y-o-Y), and trending ahead of initial guidance across key parameters. The overall Microfinance Institution (MFI) operating environment saw progressive stabilisation during the year, notwithstanding transient disruptions in select states such as Bihar, driven by legislative developments which proved inconsequential.

The company delivered healthy asset under management (AUM) growth surpassing its annual guidance, supported by a calibrated pickup in disbursements with the monthly run-rate (in Q4) scaling above pre FY25 levels. AUM expanded by 13 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹14,006 crore as of March 31, 2026, compared to ₹12,357 crore as of March 31, 2025.

CHECK Q4 Results Today Further, the company’s diversification initiative into scaling new product lines - individual loans, micro-lap, and gold loans remained on track, with progress in line with the roadmap outlined in prior earnings calls. This is beginning to reflect in portfolio mix with increasing contribution from non-joint liability group (JLG) products and foray into secured products. JLG and Non-JLG loan mix improved from 97:3 in Mar’25 to 83:17 in Mar’26, with small and micro enterprise IL portfolio growing to ₹2,387 crore, having near-zero delinquency.

Additionally, disbursement surged by 6 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹9,418 crore during the fiscal year 2025-26, up from ₹8,872 crore in the fiscal year 2024-25.

Asset quality improved progressively through the year, with gross non-performing asset (GNPA) trending lower to 3.89 per cent and collection efficiencies improving steadily. Credit costs moderated faster to 3.5 per cent than anticipated at the start of the year, resulting in sustained improvement in profitability with each quarter. Funding conditions remained conducive, with adequate liquidity and a declining cost of funds, aiding margin resilience.

Collection efficiency for Q4 FY 26 stood at 96.43 per cent, reflecting an increase of 336 basis points (bps) compared to 93.07 per cent in Q4 FY 25. The portfolio demonstrated a consistent upward trajectory throughout the fiscal year, with sequential improvement across all quarters. Notably, X Bucket CE improved by 85 bps from Q4FY25 to Q4FY26, increasing from 98.97 per cent to 99.82 per cent, indicating strengthened collection performance over the course of the year.