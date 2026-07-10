Muthoot Microfin zooms 16% on strong Q1 biz update; stock hits 52-week high

Muthoot Microfin stock price movement

Shares of Muthoot Microfin hit a 52-week high of ₹245, zooming 16 per cent on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes after the firm reported a healthy provisional business update for the April to June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27).

The stock price of the microfinance institution (MFI) surpassed its previous high of ₹230.70 touched on July 3, 2026. It hit a record high of ₹280.80 on December 26, 2023. In one month, the company's market price surged 28 per cent, against a 4 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex.

At 02:13 PM on Friday, Muthoot Microfin quoted 13 per cent higher at ₹239.30, as compared to 0.98 per cent rise in the BSE Sensex. The average trading volume at the counter jumped over 20-fold with a combined 18 million equity shares changing hands on the NSE and BSE.

What’s driving Muthoot Microfin stock price?

Muthoot Microfin reported a healthy provisional business update for Q1FY27, with asset under management (AUM) rising 18 per cent year-on-year (YoY) and 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) to ₹14,457 crore as of June 30, 2026, supported by continued portfolio expansion and strong disbursement momentum.

Disbursements grew 49 per cent YoY to ₹2,645 crore in Q1FY27, aided by continued traction in individual loans and the commencement of gold loan disbursements under the co-lending arrangement with Muthoot Fincorp. Portfolio diversification improved further, with the JLG/non-JLG mix at 76:24 vs 83:17 as of March 2026, while the individual loan portfolio increased to ₹3,214 crore.

On the asset quality front, collection efficiency remained strong at 97.97 per cent, up 497 bps YoY and 157 bps QoQ, while X-bucket collection efficiency stood at 99.89 per cent. The company also maintained strong liquidity of ₹1,310 crore, with unavailed sanctioned lines of ₹3,485 crore, and raised ₹2,664 crore during the quarter.

Execution on portfolio diversification remains encouraging, with the company steadily increasing the share of higher-yielding non-Joint Liability Group (JLG) products while maintaining collection efficiency and liquidity comfort. Asset quality behaviour through cycles and scalability of newer secured products remain key monitorables, ICICI Securities said in a note.

Muthoot Microfin – Crisil Ratings rationale

During the quarter, CRISIL upgraded Muthoot Microfin's long-term credit rating to CRISIL AA-/Stable from CRISIL A+/Positive, while reaffirming the CRISIL A1+ rating on its Commercial Paper. The upgrade reflects the company's strengthened credit profile and is expected to further enhance access to diversified funding sources at competitive rates, supporting future growth and funding efficiency.

Given the majority ownership, shared name, common branding and corporate identity, Crisil Ratings believes Muthoot Fincorp (MFL) has a strong moral obligation to support Muthoot Microfin, both on an ongoing basis and in the event of distress. The promoters of Muthoot Pappachan group (MPG) are also on the board of Muthoot Microfin.

The microfinance business is strategically important to the group and is the second largest business in the group, in terms of AUM, after gold loans. In addition, Muthoot Microfin provides diversity to the overall product profile of the group. The company is also likely to benefit from new microfinance regulations, which allow for 40 per cent of non-qualified assets in the overall book.

The company is expected to diversify across secured segments leveraging the expertise of the group companies. Consequently, Muthoot Microfin's share in MPG's profitability is expected to increase over the medium term, Crisil Ratings said in its rating rationale. ======================================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.