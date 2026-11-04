Mutual funds equity buying eases to 3-month low of ₹43,024 crore in October
Despite slower deployment in October, mutual funds' equity investments have reached Rs 4.7 trillion in the first 10 months of 2026
Abhishek Kumar New Delhi
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Mutual funds’ (MFs') equity market investments eased to a 3-month low of ₹43,024 crore in October. The slower deployment came amid equity market recovery in the last few sessions of the month.
Topics : Mutual Funds Equity funds Investment SIP