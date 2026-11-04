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Home / Markets / News / Mutual funds equity buying eases to 3-month low of ₹43,024 crore in October

Mutual funds equity buying eases to 3-month low of ₹43,024 crore in October

Despite slower deployment in October, mutual funds' equity investments have reached Rs 4.7 trillion in the first 10 months of 2026

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Mutual funds' equity investments eased to a three-month low of Rs 43,024 crore in October, even as total deployment in 2026 reached Rs 4.7 trillion.

Abhishek Kumar New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 04 2026 | 11:10 PM IST

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Mutual funds’ (MFs') equity market investments eased to a 3-month low of ₹43,024 crore in October. The slower deployment came amid equity market recovery in the last few sessions of the month. 
The buying took the 10-month tally for 2026 to ₹4.7 trillion. If the buying continues for the next two months, the total MF deployment will cross  ₹5 trillion, a record high seen in calendar year 2025. 
 
MFs, backed by continued retail participation through systematic investment plans (SIPs), have emerged as a key support for the market in recent years as foreign investors have pulled out money. 
The MF activity in the equity market depends on the net inflows into equity and hybrid schemes. Apart from changes in cash 
holdings and flows into active equity schemes, deployment is also shaped by inflows into passive and hybrid funds. In particular, shifts in the equity allocation of hybrid schemes can materially impact the overall quantum of equities purchased by the industry.
 
Topics : Mutual Funds Equity funds Investment SIP