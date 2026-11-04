Mutual funds equity buying eases to 3-month low of ₹43,024 crore in October

The buying took the 10-month tally for 2026 to ₹4.7 trillion. If the buying continues for the next two months, the total MF deployment will cross ₹5 trillion, a record high seen in calendar year 2025.

MFs, backed by continued retail participation through systematic investment plans (SIPs), have emerged as a key support for the market in recent years as foreign investors have pulled out money.

The MF activity in the equity market depends on the net inflows into equity and hybrid schemes. Apart from changes in cash