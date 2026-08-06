Navin Fluorine jumps 8% as Q1 profit doubles; brokerages retain 'Buy' call
Navin Fluorine stock hit a new life-time high at ₹8,240 in Thursday's trade after the company reported 107 per cent surge in Q1 consolidated net profit.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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Share price of Navin Fluorine International jumped to a new life-time high of ₹8,240 on the NSE in Thursday's intra-day trade after the company reported over 100 per cent surge in Q1 net profit. The stock rallied over 35 per cent on a year-to-date basis, and nearly 59 per cent in the last one year. In comparison, the broader Nifty 500 index was down 0.5 per cent and up 5 per cent, in the respective period, shows NSE data. At 10:31 AM on Thursday, Navin Fluorine traded with a gain of 5.8 per cent at ₹8,053 amid trades of around 13.30 lakh shares on the NSE. In comparison, the Nifty 50 and the Nifty 500 were up 0.1 per cent each.
Navin Fluorine Q1 resultsThe company reported a solid 107.7 per cent growth in Q1 consolidated net profit at ₹243.31 crore for the quarter ended June 2026 when compared with ₹117.16 crore reported in the corresponding quarter a year ago. Total income grew by 46.1 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹1,080.17 crore in Q1FY27 from ₹739.31 crore in Q1FY26. Further, the company in an exchange filing said the board approved a capital expenditure of ₹90 crore for establishing adoption capacities to progress products forming part of Advanced Materials portfolio, from lab scale to commercial scale qualification at the Surat unit. Check Q1 Results Today
Brokerages on Navin's Q1 performanceAnalysts at JM Financial believe that the company beat Street expectations, and the earnings momentum is likely to continue. "Navin Fluorine reported a strong 1QFY27 EBITDA of ₹360 crore (+73 per cent YoY/+11 per cent QoQ), beating JMFe and consensus estimates by ~10 per cent/16 per cent, driven by robust performance across all business verticals," said the brokerage firm in a note. Going forward JM Financial expects growth momentum to sustain over next few years led by i) ramp-up of the additional 15,000 MTPA R-32 capacity, ii) expansion of the existing Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) contract with European major through the ₹125 crore cGMP-4 Phase II facility, iii) a robust CDMO pipeline comprising one additional molecule with the existing customer and three molecules in the FDA stage, and iv) commercialisation of the Chemours project. The brokerage firm raises its FY27/28 EPS estimates by 13 per cent/5 per cent, to factor in strong Q1FY27 performance, and introduce FY29 estimates. It maintained a 'BUY' rating on the stock, and lifted the target price by ~10 per cent to ₹9,000 per share. On similar lines, analysts at Elara Securities are also bullish on the future growth prospects for Navin Fluorine given the new growth pipelines. "We retain FY27-29 estimates and DCF-TP of ₹9,158. Navin is well placed to deliver multi-year growth via CDMO, R32 monetization and Advanced Material opportunities. We assume 5 per cent (unchanged) terminal growth and 11.8 per cent (unchanged) cost of capital, with a 20 per cent EBITDA CAGR in FY26-32E," said Elara Securities in a note. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 10:38 AM IST