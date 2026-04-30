Navin Fluorine posts healthy Q4; analysts stay positive on growth outlook

Navin Fluorine reported its Q4FY26 numbers on Wednesday after market hours. In the March quarter (Q4FY26), the company posted a 124 per cent increase in net profit year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹212.62 crore, as compared to ₹94.98 crore a year ago. Its revenue came in at ₹937.71 crore, as compared to ₹700.94 crore a year ago, up 34 per cent.

Check detailed results here The board recommended a final dividend of ₹8.6 per equity share for FY 2025-2026 and has fixed Friday, June 12, 2026, as the record date.

Navin Fluorine International shares gained 6.5 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹7,208.5 per share. However, at 10:12 AM, Navin Fluorine International shares gained 6.5 per cent in trade on BSE, logging an intra-day high at ₹7,208.5 per share. However, at 10:12 AM, Navin Fluorine's share price pared some gains and was trading 0.43 per cent higher at ₹6,793.4 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.36 per cent at 76,432.23.

Brokerages’ view on Navin Fluorine Stock

Emkay Global Financial Services | Add | Target: ₹7,200

The company’s Q4FY26 Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of ₹320 crore (Ebitda margin: 34.2 per cent) beat consensus’ and brokerage’s estimates, on strong performance across verticals and better operating leverage. The management maintained annual Ebitda margin guidance of 30 per cent. Emkay has, however, trimmed FY28E earnings per share (EPS) by 5 per cent, to factor in normalisation in P32 prices in CY27, partially offset by new capacity addition.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services | Neutral | Target raised to ₹6,850 from ₹5,940

READ | Waaree Energies plunges 10% after Q4 miss; Ebitda margin shrinks to 18.6% Considering a strong FY26 performance, analysts believe Navin Fluorine is well-positioned to sustain its growth momentum, supported by the constructive pricing environment, growing international exposure, robust order visibility, and operational leverage, led by capacity ramp-up.

The outlook is further supported by: a strategic partnership with Chemours to foray into high-growth advanced materials, planned investment for increasing the R32 capacity (likely to be operational by Q3FY27), MPP debottlenecking for the specialty chemical plant at Dahej (targeted commissioning by 3QFY27), 13 newly launched agrochem molecules in FY26, and the ramp-up of the AHF plant (commissioned in Q4FY26).

They expect a CAGR of 20 per cent/15 per cent/15 per cent in revenue/Ebitda/adjusted PAT over FY26-28. The stock is trading at 40x FY28E EPS of ₹171 and 25x FY28E EV/Ebitda. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.