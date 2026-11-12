GRSE stock gains 2% despite Q2 results miss; here's what brokerages suggest

Defence stock Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) gained 2 per cent in Thursday's early trade following the earnings announcement for the quarter ended September. However, the earnings missed estimates and domestic brokerage Elara Capital said it expects growth momentum to peak in FY27.

The Navratna defence PSU stock announced its earnings post market hours on Wednesday.

GRSE shares hit the day's high of ₹2,273.10 on the BSE, up 1.85 per cent from the last closing price of ₹2,226.80. As of 9.30 AM, they were trading flat, up 0.35 per cent at ₹2,234.60.

Despite being in the red in the near term, down 8 per cent year-to-date (YTD) and 20 per cent in a year, Garden Reach Shipbuilders has delivered solid returns to its investors over a longer time frame of three and five years of 189 per cent and 748 per cent, respectively, shows BSE data.

Garden Reach Q2 results

Garden Reach posted a 12 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in the profit after tax (PAT) to ₹172 crore for Q2 FY27 as against ₹154 crore in the same period last year.

Meanwhile, its revenue saw an 8 per cent YoY increase to ₹1,886 crore.

The earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) stood at ₹254 crore as against ₹225 crore in the same period last year, recording a 13 per cent YoY growth.

Gross margin dropped 1,480 bps YoY in Q2 to 33.4 per cent due to execution mix and the bell curve revenue cycle. Lower operating costs helped Ebitda margin expand by 140 bps YoY to 10.7 per cent.

Brokjerages on GRSE

Elara Capital said that margins surprised positively, likely led by execution mix, even though growth on the sales front was subdued, likely due to slower execution. Additionally, Antique Stock Broking said that earnings was below its expectations, with revenue, PAT missing estimates by 14.8 per cent and 16.6 per cent, respectively. The key positive, however, remained the the recent signing of the ₹32,000 crore Next Generation Corvette (NGC) contract, which lifts the order book to an estimated ₹42,000-44,000, or ~5.5x TTM revenues. "However, the early-stage nature of the NGC programme and slower-than-expected finalisation of other orders are likely to weigh on near-term revenue recognition," said Antique Broking analysts.

Elara said NGC cotract is expected to generate revenue from late FY28-29. Till then, a mix of smaller ship orders and spares may sustain sales. "We maintain our EPS estimates for FY27E-29E, having factored in NGC order receipt in Q3. Growth momentum may peak in FY27 with FY28 likely to see flat sales as the current orderbook would be exhausted and new orderbook execution would commence along with smaller orders," Elara Capital added.

It revised the rating for GRSE to 'Reduce' from 'Sell'

"We maintain our SOTP-TP of ₹2,230, assuming core shipbuilding value at ₹1,869 on 32x September 2028E and a cash value of ₹386 on 9x P/E as we roll forward by a quarter. The stock has also underperformed Nifty by 30 per cent in the past six months. We expect an EPS CAGR of 17 per cent in FY26-29E with an average ROE of 30 per cent in FY27E-29E," it noted. Antique Broking cut earnings estimates by 12.5 per cent/11.6 per cent/4.0 per cent for FY27/FY28/FY29, respectively. It maintained 'Buy' with a revised target price of ₹2,869 (earlier ₹2,990), based on 40x core 1HFY29E EPS.

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