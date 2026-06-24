NBFCs in demand: CreditAccess, Mah Finance, Chola, L&T Fin rally up to 8%

Non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) shares today

Shares of non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) and micro-finance institutions (MFIs) were in demand with CreditAccess Grameen, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (Mahindra Finance) and Cholamandalam Investment and Finance Company surging between 5 per cent to 8 per cent on the BSE in Wednesday’s intra-day deals.

L&T Finance, Shriram Finance, Satin Creditcare Network and Spandana Sphoorty Financial were up between 3 per cent to 4 per cent.

What’s driving NBFC, MFI stocks?

According to media reports, gold loans emerged as one of the fastest-growing retail credit segments, with their share in overall retail credit sourcing rising sharply from 18 per cent in FY23 to 41 per cent in FY26, according to an Experian report. The report highlighted that the growth was supported by a sharp increase in gold prices, with international gold prices rising 130 per cent over the last five years.

Public sector banks continue to hold the largest share of the gold loan market but witnessed a decline in market share to 58 per cent in March 2026 from 62 per cent in March 2023. In contrast, finance companies/NBFCs gained market share significantly, with their share in industry assets under management doubling to 20 per cent from 10 per cent over the same period.

The report noted that public sector banks steadily ceded market share amid increasing competition from agile NBFC lenders. The industry is gradually shifting towards a more private and NBFC-led sourcing model supported by stronger distribution reach and faster customer servicing, ICICI Securities said in a note.

Sector outlook

NBFC-MFIs remain the largest contributor to the microfinance industry, accounting for 43.7 per cent of the total industry portfolio as of March 31, 2026. Despite the overall industry portfolio contracting by 11.7 per cent year-on-year (YoY) driven largely by banks scaling back their microfinance books, NBFC-MFIs demonstrated relative resilience, with a comparatively modest decline, resulting in a marginal gain in the market share.

Recent regulatory developments, including the reduction in qualifying asset requirements to 60 per cent of total assets, provide greater flexibility to expand and diversify product offerings. With strong alignment to women-centric lending and multiple Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), MFIs are well-positioned to attract impact-oriented capital, CreditAccess Grameen said in its FY26 annual report.

Meanwhile, over the past two decades, NBFCs demonstrated strong and sustained growth in assets under management (AUM) and credit disbursement, driven by rising demand across retail, MSME, infrastructure and consumer financing. By 2025, the sector’s total assets reached approximately ₹45 trillion, reflecting its deepening role in India’s credit landscape and its increasing relevance in bridging structural financing gaps, Shriram Finance said in its FY26 annual report.

The medium-term outlook for the sector remains constructive yet balanced. According to CRISIL, NBFC AUM is expected to grow at a mid-teen rate through FY 2026–27, potentially surpassing ₹50 trillion, supported by strong consumption demand and the ongoing formalisation of credit in the economy.

At the same time, factors such as elevated funding costs, intensifying competition and tighter regulatory compliance requirements may exert pressure on margins. Continued investments by corporates and fintech players in digital lending ecosystems are also likely to reshape the competitive landscape.

Overall, while the Indian NBFC sector remains structurally resilient and well-positioned for growth, its long-term sustainability will depend on disciplined underwriting, prudent capital management and close alignment with an evolving regulatory environment, the company said. ============================================================ Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.