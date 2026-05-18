NCC shares fall 6% as Q4 profit dips; JJM receivables remain a concern

NCC shares slipped 6.2 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹150 per share. However, at 11:16 AM, NCC’s share price recovered slightly and was down 4.75 per cent at ₹152.35 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 0.74 per cent at 74,678.46.

The selling on the counter came after the company released its Q4FY26 results on Friday, after market hours. In the March quarter (Q4FY26), NCC reported an 18.8 per cent decrease in net profit to ₹206.02 crore, as compared to ₹253.82 crore a year ago.

Check detailed results here Its revenue from operations stood at ₹6,232.71 crore, as compared to ₹6,130.88 crore year-on-year (Y-o-Y), up 1.6 per cent.

JM Financial's take on NCC

JM Financial Institutional Securities has maintained a 'Buy' on NCC with a revised sum-of-the-parts (SOTP) based target price of ₹205, based on 15x September 2027 core earnings per share (EPS), after trimming FY27 and FY28 EPS estimates by 2 per cent and 1 per cent, respectively. The brokerage expects core EPS to grow at a robust 46 per cent CAGR over FY26-28.

NCC's adjusted profit after tax (PAT) for Q4FY26 came in at ₹224 crore, down 11 per cent Y-o-Y but above JM Financial's estimate of ₹200 crore and consensus of ₹220 crore, aided by higher other income and a lower tax rate. Reported PAT of ₹200 crore includes an impairment of loan receivable from a subsidiary of ₹21.5 crore.

Gross debt declined from ₹3,000 crore in December 2025 to ₹2,250 crore in March 2026, though it remains elevated compared to ₹1,480 crore in March 2025.

NCC received robust standalone order inflows of ₹27,000 crore in FY26, taking its standalone order backlog to ₹72,300 crore — approximately 4.1x trailing twelve-month revenues. On a consolidated basis, order inflows stood at ₹31,900 crore.

On the receivables front, NCC received Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) payments of ₹1,000 crore in Q4FY26 and a further ₹450 crore in April 2026, but outstanding JJM receivables remain elevated at ₹3,000 crore against an outstanding backlog of ₹7,000 crore. The company also received approximately ₹100 crore from Vizag Urban in Q4FY26 and expects the remaining ₹290 crore in FY27.

Amid an uncertain business environment, NCC has refrained from providing FY27 guidance at this stage.

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