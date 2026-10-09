NCC shares rise 5% on securing ₹1,286 crore road project order in Telangana

NCC Ltd shares rose as much as 5 per cent in Friday’s trade after the civil construction company received an order worth ₹1,286.03 crore from Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited.

The stock opened higher, gaining 4 per cent to trade at ₹125, before extending its gains to hit an intraday high of ₹127.74 on the NSE.

Around 1 PM, nearly 14 million shares of the smallcap had changed hands on the NSE. At the time, the stock was trading 3.3 per cent higher at ₹123.88.

In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 index was trading 278 points, 1.25 per cent northward at 22,510.

According to an exchange filing, NCC has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited for a road construction project worth ₹1,286.03 crore in Telangana.