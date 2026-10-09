NCC shares rise 5% on securing ₹1,286 crore road project order in Telangana
NCC has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited for a road construction project worth ₹1,286.03 crore in Telangana.
SI Reporter New Delhi
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NCC Ltd shares rose as much as 5 per cent in Friday’s trade after the civil construction company received an order worth ₹1,286.03 crore from Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited.
The stock opened higher, gaining 4 per cent to trade at ₹125, before extending its gains to hit an intraday high of ₹127.74 on the NSE.
Around 1 PM, nearly 14 million shares of the smallcap had changed hands on the NSE. At the time, the stock was trading 3.3 per cent higher at ₹123.88.
In comparison, the benchmark Nifty 50 index was trading 278 points, 1.25 per cent northward at 22,510.
According to an exchange filing, NCC has received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited for a road construction project worth ₹1,286.03 crore in Telangana.
The nature of order includes the construction of Radial Road-2 from Outer Ring Road (ORR) near Budwel to Nacharam on NH-167N (Package-1 - Budwel to Shabad), Telangana. The order will be executed within 8 months from the date of award.
NCC shares have underperformed the markets across most time frames. According to NSE data, the stock has declined 15 per cent over the past month. So far in 2026, NCC shares have tumbled nearly 24 per cent, while they have corrected 41 per cent over the past year. Over a three-year period, the stock has fallen 20 per cent.
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First Published: Oct 09 2026 | 1:04 PM IST