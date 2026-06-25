Near-term margin concerns may cap gains for Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles

In addition to the domestic market, the company is also looking at synergies and global expansion benefits from the Iveco acquisition. The €3.8 billion acquisition of the Italian company, announced in July last year, is expected to be completed in Q2FY27.

While demand concerns following the Iran conflict have eased and lower diesel costs are positive, integration challenges with Iveco, the impact of price hikes in the domestic market, and supply chain disruptions remain near-term concerns. At the current price, the stock of the CV major is trading at 22 times its FY27 earnings.

The company is targeting an increase in its domestic commercial vehicle market share from the current 35.7 per cent to 40 per cent by FY28. This will be driven by leadership in heavy commercial vehicles, recovery in small commercial vehicle and pick-up (SCVPU), and growth in buses. SCVPU market share improved to 27.9 per cent in April-May FY27 (versus 26.8 per cent in FY26). Its bus order book rose to 6,000 units at the start of FY27.

TMCV remains constructive on long-term CV demand. The outlook is supported by freight growth from 2.6 trillion tonne-kilometres in FY26 to more than 3 trillion tonne-kilometres by FY30, as well as replacement demand. For FY27, on a high base, the company expects high single-digit industry growth, with moderation in the second half of FY27.

In addition to the domestic business, the Iveco acquisition, which is expected to close by Q2FY27, is another growth opportunity. The company pointed to cross-selling as a key value driver, with TMCV leveraging Iveco's distribution network in Europe, Latin America and Australia while introducing Iveco's premium products across its emerging market channels. The acquisition offers access to Iveco's advanced low-emission and alternative-fuel technologies.

Nomura Research pointed out that medium and heavy commercial vehicle (MHCV) demand has improved in June as war-related concerns have eased. The company's multiple initiatives are expected to support long-term competitiveness and customer economics. However, Kapil Singh and Siddhartha Bera said concerns over Iveco persist following its weak performance over the past six months. The analysts await better clarity on integration and synergy realisation and, hence, maintain a neutral rating on the company with a sum-of-the-parts target price of ₹402.

The company is guiding for double-digit margins over the medium term, which could improve to the teens during an industrial upcycle. Given the raw material headwinds, the company has taken calibrated price hikes along with cost optimisation, value engineering and an improved product mix. Despite higher input costs, the company is confident of achieving double-digit margins in FY27.

Motilal Oswal Research has a neutral rating on the stock with a target price of ₹416, citing fair valuations. Analysts led by Aniket Mhatre at the brokerage believe the demand outlook for the domestic CV industry has turned cautious due to recent geopolitical tensions and their potential impact on the Indian economy, with margins likely to remain under pressure in the near term.

The company's non-cyclical business is also expanding at a faster pace, given the higher focus on spares, downstream services, exports and digital businesses. Non-cyclical businesses grew 1.6 times faster than the core cyclical business in FY26, supporting margins. The downstream business is expanding through Tata Genuine Parts, DuraFit and ProLife, with spare parts and services penetration doubling since FY21. On the export front, the company is positive on Africa and sees recovery potential in West Asia once geopolitical disruptions ease. TMCV aims to increase connected vehicles on its platform to 3 million by FY30 from 1 million currently.