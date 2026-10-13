Nestle India Q2 preview: Strong volumes to drive growth; PAT may top ₹1k cr

Nestle India Q2 results preview: will announce its second quarter results (Q2FY27) on October 15 (Thursday), the company has informed exchanges. Brokerages expect Q2FY27 to see an improvement in FMCG topline growth, supported by resilient consumption, steady volumes, selective price hikes and a favourable base. Nestle India will announce its second quarter results (Q2FY27) on October 15 (Thursday), the company has informed exchanges. Brokerages expect Q2FY27 to see an improvement in FMCG topline growth, supported by resilient consumption, steady volumes, selective price hikes and a favourable base.

Nestle India could outperform peers, supported by strong brand franchises, resilient demand, efficient distribution networks and disciplined cost management, said brokerages.

As per estimates, Nestle India's revenue is pegged in the range of ₹6,765 - ₹6,809 crore, reflecting a Y-o-Y growth of 20–21 per cent, driven by healthy volume growth, steady demand and premiumisation. The profit is pegged between ₹1,022 - ₹1,034 crore, up around 37-38 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis.

Brokerages also expect strong volume growth at around 10 per cent, with Ebitda margins benefiting from lower coffee prices and an improved sales mix. Meanwhile on the bouses, Nestle India shares were down 0.30 per cent at ₹1,318.70 around 2:30 PM on Tuesday.

Nestle India Q2 results preview: Axis Direct

ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 800 pts; Nifty Pharma reverses 2-day gaining streak Analysts at Axis Direct expect Nestle India's revenue to grow by 20.1 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by steady demand and healthy volume growth. Confectionery and Beverages segments are likely to perform well, supported by quick commerce and premiumisation.

The revenue is pegged at ₹6,765 crore in the quarter under review, compared with ₹5,630 crore reported in the same quarter a year ago.

As per Axis Direct, despite inflation in other raw material prices, gross margin (GM) is expected to expand by 79 bps, aided by a decline in coffee prices. Ebitda is seen rising by 29 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,595 crore, while Ebitda margin is expected to expand by 162 bps Y-o-Y to 23.6 per cent.

The profit after tax (PAT) could increase by 35.7 per cent on a Y-o-Y basis to ₹1,022 crore.

Nestle India Q2 results preview: HDFC Securities

According to HDFC Securities, Nestle India's robust execution will help it report healthy earnings delivery. Revenue for the quarter is likely to see 21 per cent growth Y-o-Y at ₹6,809.2 crore. The domestic revenue growth is expected to rise 20 per cent, with volume growth at around 10 per cent.

The real internal growth is likely to be around 14 per cent with 4 per cent mix driven growth.

The brokerage sees domestic price growth to be at 6 per cent for Q2. For international, it sees another quarter of healthy growth of 35 per cent Y-o-Y.

The gross margin is likely to see 130bps expansion Y-o-Y to 55.5 per cent. Inflationary headwinds are been navigated with pricing and improving sales mix. It expects Ebitda margins at 23.7 per cent in Q2, up 170bps Y-o-Y and down 50bps Q-o-Q.

Ebitda is likely to see 30 per cent growth Y-o-Y to ₹1,608 crore, while adjusted PAT is likely to see 37 per cent growth Y-o-Y to ₹1,034.9 crore in the September quarter.

Nestle India Q2 results preview: MOFSL

Motilal Oswal Financial Services said that Nestle India is expected to be outliers in 2QFY27 among the FMCG pack. It models a 21 per cent Y-o-Y consolidated revenue growth to ₹6,805.2 crore, with strong growth momentum continuing. The domestic business is expected to grow 18 per cent Y-o-Y, led by a healthy mix of volume and pricing.

MOFSL sees gross profit at ₹3,810.9 crore, while gross profit margin to expand by 170 bps to 56 per cent. The adjusted PAT may rise by around 38 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,026.7 crore.

Ebitda is pegged at ₹1,616.1 crore in the second quarter, rising 28.8 per cent Y-o-Y, while the brokerage models a 150 bps Y-o-Y expansion in Ebitda margin to 23.7 per cent.

The key monitorables in Nestle India's Q2 results include demand outlook across rural vs urban markets, competitive intensity, raw material trends, and fuel costs.