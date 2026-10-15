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Home / Markets / News / Nestle India share price crashes 9% in intraday trade post Q2 results

Nestle India share price crashes 9% in intraday trade post Q2 results

Nestle India on Thursday reported a 36.3% YoY growth in Q2FY27 net profit at ₹1,026.70 crore, backed by a 20.5% YoY surge in sales to ₹6,782.17 crore.

Nestle India stock tumbled 9% in Thursday's intraday trade post Q2 results.

Nestle India stock tumbled 9% in Thursday's intraday trade post Q2 results.

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 15 2026 | 1:39 PM IST

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The share price of Nestle India witnessed a steep fall in mid-noon deals soon after the company announced its Q2 earnings. Nestle stock crashed 9 per cent to an intraday low of ₹1,260 on the NSE. Prior to the intraday fall, the stock had gained nearly 6 per cent thus far in October. In the financial year 2026-27, the stock has rallied 13 per cent. It hit a 52-week high of ₹1,553 on August 7, 2026, and a 52-week low of ₹1,159 on April 2, 2026. At 12:55 PM on Thursday, the stock recouped losses, and quoted 4 per cent lower at ₹1,329. The counter saw a heavy volume of around 54.10 lakh shares on the NSE. Meanwhile, the Nifty 50 was up 1.7 per cent at 23,015 levels. 

Nestle India Q2 results

 Nestle India Q2 earnings were more or less in in-line with analyst expectations. The FMCG major reported a 36.3 per cent growth in Q2 net profit at ₹1,026.70 crore for the quarter ended September 2026, compared to ₹753.20 crore reported in the same quarter a year ago. Analysts expected the company to deliver 37-38 per cent growth in net profit, between ₹1,022-1,034 crore in Q2.  
 Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization [EBITDA] increased by 31 per cent to ₹1,615.48 crore as against ₹1,232.74 crore in the same comparable period. Sales surged by 20.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to ₹6,782.17 crore in Q2FY27 from ₹5,630.23 crore in Q1FY26. This included 22 per cent YoY growth in exports at ₹267.3 crore. Analysts pegged revenue in the range of ₹6,765-6,809 crore, driven by healthy volume growth, steady demand and premiumisation. READ MORE  Total expenses rose by 17 per cent YoY to ₹5,405.51 crore from ₹4,620.63 crore, mainly due to increased cost of raw materials consumed and other expenses. 

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Topics : Stock Market Nestle India FMCG Nestle India Q2 results Markets stock market trading FMCG stocks

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First Published: Oct 15 2026 | 1:02 PM IST