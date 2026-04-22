Nestle India up 3% on strong Q4, hits 52-wk high; brokerages see 15% upside

Nestle India share price target: Shares of FMCG major Nestle India on Tuesday surged over 3 per cent to hit a new 52-week high after the firm reported a strong Q4FY26, with 27.18 per cent rise in consolidated net profit.

Nestle India shares opened on a positive note at ₹1,391 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and went on to hit a new 52-week high of ₹1,423.90 in early morning deals. As of 10 AM, Nestle India shares were seen trading firmly in the green at ₹1,413 with three million equities changing hands.

Nestle India was also the top gainer from the benchmark Nifty 50 index, which was down 0.6 per cent.

Today is the sixth straight session when Nestle India shares have moved northward. The counter has gained as much as 16 per cent in the period.

The firm's revenue from operations stood at ₹6,747.79 crore in the reporting quarter as against ₹5,503.88 crore in the year-ago period. The company said that its domestic sales rose 23.11 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹6,445.07 crore in the March quarter of FY26. In entire FY26, Nestle India's profit was at ₹3,499.08 crore, up 9 per cent Y-o-Y. The total income grew by 1.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹23,194.95 crore in the fiscal. Following its Q4 results, brokerages have shares positive commentary on Nestle India’s stock and raised their target prices. Let’s take a detailed look at the brokerages’ commentary and targets below: Nestle India Q4 review, target price by ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities has reiterated 'Buy' rating on Nestle India stock after the Q4 results and hiked its target price to ₹1,650 (earlier ₹1,550). The target implies an upside of around 15 per cent from the CMP.

Analysts said that Nestle India's Q4 numbers indicated volume-led recovery and that it is effectively yielding meaningful leverage. The recovery appears to be led by underlying demand and distribution gains rather than pricing or base effects. The gains remain broad-based across categories and channels, with continued traction in general trade and rural markets, reflecting stronger execution and distribution depth.

The company continues to invest in brands, prioritising penetration and demand build-out over near-term margin delivery. While input costs remain elevated (though improving), the reinvestment cycle should support operating leverage as volumes sustain, analyst at ICICI Securities said.

ICICI Securities has raised its earnings estimate by 8.7 per cent/ 6.9 per cent for FY27/ 28E, modelling revenue/ EBITDA/ adj. PAT CAGRs of 13 per cent/ 14 per cent/14 per cent over FY26–28E, respectively.

Nestle India Q4 review, target price by Nomura

Nomura has also maintained 'Buy' rating on Nestle India and revised its target price to ₹1,500 (earlier ₹1,450). The target implies an upside of nearly 6 per cent from the CMP.

The brokerage said that the company's revenue growth was above the consensus estimates and also the highest in the past three years. It said that Nestle is benefiting from a confluence of external and internal factors. Apart from GST rate cut benefits, external factors like low inflation and benign input costs negated the need for price hikes, which in turn drove volumes.

It added that internal factors like a rise in its distribution reach; omni-channel strategy of scaling e-commerce/quick commerce; improving in-stock availability and tech-enabled replenishment; and stepping up value-added new product launches and brand building initiatives can help sustain the elevated growth in the near term.

Nomura has raised its FY27F/28F EPS by +5.5 per cent/ 2.5 per cent to factor in the beat. It has valued Nestle India at a P/E of 65x, in line with its eight-year trading average on March 28F EPS (all unchanged). The brokerage forecasts a 15.5 per cent EPS CAGR over FY26-28F.

Nestle India Q4 review, target price by JM Financial

JM Financial has maintained 'Reduce' rating on Nestle India, but raised its target price to ₹1,345 (earlier ₹1,245). The target price is, however, below the CMP.

The brokerage said that Nestle India’s Q4 earnings print was sharply ahead of consensus expectation, driven by another strong delivery in domestic revenue growth, led by strong double-digit volume growth. It said that a combination of premiumisation and penetration (distribution expansion across categories), backed by strong brand investments and execution has enabled share gains, thereby driving acceleration in sales growth.

The brokerage has left its FY27E unchanged and said that Nestle India's execution has been best-in class over the past few quarters and sales momentum is likely to continue in near term (soft base for 1H).

Nestle India Q4 review, target price by Nirmal Bang

Nirmal Bang has maintained 'Hold' rating on Nestle India post quarterly earnings and also raised the target price to ₹1,325 (earlier ₹1,215). It said that Nestle India delivered a strong all-round beat across revenue, Ebitda and PAT, with growth of 22.6 per cent/ 27.5 per cent/ 29.9 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively, driven by robust volume-led growth.

However, elevated input cost pressures (edible oils, milk and wheat) led to a ~50 bps Y-o-Y decline in gross margins, while Ebitda margins expanded ~100 bps, supported by structural cost-saving initiatives.

The commodity trends remain mixed, with coffee and cocoa softening and sugar remaining stable, whereas edible oils, milk, and wheat continue to stay firm (latter impacted by unseasonal rains). This, it said, implies near-term margin pressure, which is likely to persist into FY27 due to elevated raw materials and packaging costs amid the West Asia crisis.

The brokerage said that cost-saving initiatives should help cushion the impact at the Ebitda level.

Nirmal Bang said that it remains structurally positive on Nestle India's earnings trajectory, factoring in ~11.4 per cent EPS CAGR over FY26-FY28E, led by ~12.7 per cent topline CAGR, supported by penetration led volume growth and sustained brand investments.

Nestle India's valuations, however, remain elevated at ~74x FY27E and ~63x FY28E EPS, limiting upside at current levels. It values Nestle India at 60x March-28E EPS, implying ~4 per cent discount to its 10-year average and ~13 per cent discount to its 5-year average multiple, given its strong structural investment case.