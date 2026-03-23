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Home / Markets / News / Net FDI remains negative for fifth straight month in January: RBI data

Net FDI remains negative for fifth straight month in January: RBI data

Net FDI stood at negative $1.39 billion in January 2026 compared to negative $492 million in December 2025

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Around 75 per cent of the outward FDI flows were directed to the US, Singapore, the UK, and the UAE during the period.

Subrata Panda Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 23 2026 | 11:05 PM IST

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Net foreign direct investment (FDI)  remained negative for the fifth consecutive month in January, weighed down by sustained repatriation and steady outbound investments by domestic firms, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) data showed. 
Net FDI stood at negative $1.39 billion in January 2026 compared to negative $492 million in December 2025. 
While gross FDI inflows remained stable at $5.67 billion in January, repatriation and disinvestment by foreign investors continued to be elevated at $4.92 billion, limiting net inflows. Direct investment during the month stood at $750 million, down from $2.54 billion in December. Outward FDI by Indian companies remained robust at $2.14 billion, further weighing on net flows. 
 
Net FDI during April-January FY26 stood at $1.65 billion, lower than $2.16 billion in the same period last year, indicating a moderation in overall net inflows despite healthy gross investments. 
Around 75 per cent of the outward FDI flows were directed to the US, Singapore, the UK, and the UAE during the period.   Meanwhile, portfolio flows continued to remain under pressure. Net portfolio investment recorded an outflow of $1.92 billion in January compared to the outflow of $4.22 billion in December. Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) accounted for a bulk of the outflows at $2.41 billion during the month. Overall foreign investment flows, including both FDI and portfolio investment, remained at a negative $3.31 billion in January, although narrower than the outflow of $4.71 billion in December.

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First Published: Mar 23 2026 | 11:05 PM IST

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