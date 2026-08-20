New launches, innovative portfolio set to drive gains for GSK Pharma stock

In addition to a strong Q1 show, brokerages expect the company to post strong growth in the near term on the back of traction in innovative products as well as new launches. The stock has been an outperformer over the past month and has gained 21 per cent even as its constituent index, the Nifty 500, has been flat over this period. At the current price of Rs 2,999, the stock is trading at 35 times its FY27 earnings estimates.

The company posted 16.5 per cent growth on a muted base. The high-teen growth came after multiple quarters of sub-par growth. Sales growth, according to the company, was driven by better execution, portfolio transformation strategy and favourable base effect.

The innovation portfolio, which drove about a quarter of headline growth, accounts for 7 per cent of total sales as compared to 4 per cent in the year-ago period. The innovation portfolio comprises oncology drugs Jemperli and Zejula, new respiratory products Nucala and Trelegy, and adult vaccines such as Shingrix.

The pharma segment, which accounts for 78 per cent of revenue, grew in double digits in Q1, led by well-balanced contributions from volumes, price hikes and new product launches. All therapy areas of GSK delivered double-digit growth and outperformed the market during the quarter.

The general medicines portfolio delivered double-digit growth and this was led by top-selling antibiotic medications Augmentin and T-Bact, which reported growth of 12.8 per cent and 17.9 per cent Y-o-Y. The company highlighted that the brands gained share on the back of enhanced in-clinic promotion, omnichannel initiatives and selective pricing actions.

The product sourcing issues due to a fire incident at the contract manufacturer’s or partner site in Q1FY26 are now resolved. ICICI Securities expects GSK’s pharmaceutical segment to grow 9.3 per cent over FY26-28, led by improvement in supplies, price increases and new launches.

In the vaccines segment, Shingrix posted growth of 65 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by healthcare professional (HCP) engagement, and crossed Rs 100 crore in annual sales on a moving annual total basis.

Motilal Oswal Research expects Glaxo to deliver earnings growth of 18 per cent over FY26-28, driven by continued expansion of its innovative portfolio, higher off-take of recently launched products and increased investments in marketing and HCP engagement.

Further, analysts led by Tushar Manudhane of the brokerage believe that established brands and digital engagement should strengthen its general medicines/vaccines franchises. Despite their positive view, they believe that the stock has limited upside from the current levels. The brokerage has maintained a neutral view on it with a target price of Rs 2,870.

Over the next couple of months, the company aims to launch Blenrep (oncology) and Arexvy (vaccine), while clinical trials for innovative products are also in progress.

On the profitability front, the company was able to expand gross margin by 80 basis points Y-o-Y to 65.1 per cent. Operating profit margins expanded by 30 basis points Y-o-Y to 31.5 per cent. The increase in other expenses, up 250 basis points as a proportion of sales, was offset by a decrease in employee expenses, which was down 200 basis points as a percentage of sales. The company is confident of delivering double-digit topline growth with flattish margins Y-o-Y in FY27.