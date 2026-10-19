New PF limit: ₹20 lakh less at retirement, ₹9,600 a month for life

Salaried employees with a basic salary of up to ₹25,000 a month will now have part of their employer’s provident fund (PF) contribution go into the pension scheme instead of their PF account. These are typically employees with an annual salary package of about ₹6 lakh or less, since basic pay is usually around half of the package.

What it costs

Take an employee with a basic salary of ₹25,000 a month. Here is how the monthly PF contribution looks, earlier and now:

Per month Earlier Now Basic salary ₹25,000 ₹25,000 Employee pays (12%) ₹3,000 ₹3,000 Employer pays (12%) ₹3,000 ₹3,000 Employer’s share to PF account ₹3,000 ₹917 Employer’s share to pension ₹0 ₹2,083 Total into PF account ₹6,000 ₹3,917 Monthly pension from age 58 None ₹9,643 PF lump sum after 25 years ₹59.44 lakh ₹38.80 lakh

Note: ₹25,000 basic salary for 25 years; PF interest at 8.25% a year (the FY25–26 rate, reset yearly by EPFO). “Earlier” means 12% of basic went to PF and there was no pension scheme.

The ₹20.63 lakh difference is the PF you give up in exchange for the pension.

What the employee gets

For those contributing to EPS, the diverted money pays a monthly pension for life, starting at 58. For 25 years of service, it works out to ₹9,643 a month. This counts 27 years of service, including a two-year bonus for those who retire at 58 after 20 or more years. A pension needs at least 10 years of service.

Pension = average basic salary of the last 60 months (capped at ₹25,000) × years of service ÷ 70.

The scheme also pays a pension to the spouse after the member’s death and to up to two children until age 25. Separately, PF members get free life insurance from their employer, which pays the family between ₹2.5 lakh and ₹7 lakh if the employee dies in service.

Higher salary, same gap

For employees who are EPS members, a higher salary does not make the difference bigger. The employer’s contribution to the pension scheme is capped at ₹2,083 a month. So an EPS member with a ₹50,000 basic salary (about a ₹12 lakh CTC) still loses the same ₹20.63 lakh compared with someone who is not in EPS. It becomes a smaller part of their total savings.

The case for the move

Judged only on earnings, the numbers do not paint a very good picture of EPS, said Kunal Kabra, founder of Kustodian.Life, a platform that helps families recover provident fund, pension and other stuck money. But “the discipline required to accumulate that capital is humongous,” he said, and many people are still left with “not-so-great secured retirement funds.”

With the world’s largest youth population, the country will have a large retiree population in about two decades, he said, and “without such schemes, we as a country may not be ready for it.” He personally believes the move is “a step in the right direction by the Labour Ministry.”

The paperwork risk

A more immediate problem may be administrative. Errors in PF records are already common, said Ketan Das, Business Head at FinRight Technologies, a platform that helps members withdraw their provident fund.

On Form 11, which employees fill in when they join, many do not know whether they should be part of the pension scheme, he said. A wrong entry can leave part of a withdrawal stuck. Members may be able to take out only 75% of their own share, while the employer’s share is held back because the pension contribution does not match. Correcting the entry takes about six months and depends on the workload at the provident fund office, he said.

He said bringing more employees into the scheme could add to the problem.

The takeaway

In simple terms, part of the employer’s contribution (₹2,083 a month in this example) is no longer yours to withdraw, invest or leave to your family as a lump sum. It comes back only as a monthly pension. Over 25 years, that is about ₹20 lakh that would otherwise have sat in your PF account.

In return, you get a guaranteed income for life, about ₹9,600 a month from age 58. But the amount stays the same while prices rise. Assuming 6% inflation a year, ₹9,643 in 25 years will buy what about ₹2,250 buys today. So the pension helps, but it will cover a shrinking share of your expenses as the years pass.

Also the take-home pay falls only if your PF was earlier paid on the old ₹15,000 limit. In that case, the monthly deduction rises from ₹1,800 to ₹3,000. And anyone counting on the PF lump sum for a house, children’s education or other goals will have a smaller sum to work with.