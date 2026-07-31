CAS, new F&O market timings from Aug 3: Look what's changing & why

A new change will be implemented by the exchanges from August onwards that traders should take note of. Market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) had announced a closing auction session (CAS) for securities in which F&O trading is allowed to make it difficult to manipulate closing prices.

From the volume-weighted average price (VWAP), exchanges will make the transition to CAS for F&O stocks from Monday.

What would change?

CAS is a new 15-minute session which will be held between 3:15 pm and 3:30 pm to determine the closing prices of the scrips. Until now, the closing price of a stock was mostly based on the average price of trades in the last 30 minutes (3:00-3:30 pm). From August 3, the exchange will hold a closing auction to determine one final closing price.

Under CAS, buy and sell orders will instead be collected and matched at a single equilibrium price. Retail traders trading in equity and derivative markets must note that under the first phase, this move is applicable to only stocks in which F&O trading is allowed. Nandish Shah, technical research analyst at HDFC Securities says that CAS will help in determining an equilibrium price, which will be the closing price for the underlying stock. This is nothing to be worried about as the move in fact aligns with global standards, he added.

For stocks that don't form part of CAS, normal trading will be available till 3.30 pm. Post-closing session for these securities shall now be revised to 3:50 pm to 4:00 pm.

CAS session timings

Why is Sebi making this transition?

The change is meant to address two issues.

Zerodha founder Nithin Kamath , in a recent social media post, explained that this move is aimed at curbing stock price manipulation.

He said that passive funds tracking indices need to execute large orders near the end of the day to match the closing price, and since these orders can move prices, it increases tracking error risks.

Second, he observed that large orders placed in the final few minutes can disproportionately influence the closing prices of stocks and, in turn, the indices they are part of. "There have been concerns that this can be used to push indices towards certain closing levels. Since CAS pools all orders and matches them at a single price, influencing the close becomes harder," he said.

"This reduces the impact of large last-minute institutional trades, strengthens price discovery, and makes benchmark values more representative of actual market demand and supply. Overall, it enhances market transparency and efficiency," said Sudeep Shah - Head of Technical and Derivatives Research at SBI Securities.

Additionally, for the equity derivatives segment, trading will continue until 3:40 P.M. on all trading days as opposed to 3.30 earlier.

Will it impact retail investors?

For retail investors, this is largely a behind-the-scenes change, but it should lead to fairer closing prices, resulting in more accurate mutual fund NAVs and portfolio valuations, said Prasenjit Paul, fund manager at 129 Wealth & Research Analyst at Paul Asset.

In the initial phase, the mechanism will apply only to stocks in the F&O segment, while the vast majority of listed stocks will continue to trade as usual, he added.