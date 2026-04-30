Newgen Software shares surge 11% on Q4 results, dividend announcement

Shares of Newgen Software Technologies were in high demand in an otherwise weak markets on Thursday, April 30, after the company announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended March 31, 2026 . Sentiment was further supported by the company’s announcement of a dividend for shareholders.

Following the announcement, the Newgen Software share price climbed 11.21 per cent to log an intraday high of ₹534 per share on the NSE.

The stock, although it pared gains partially, continued to see strong demand from investors. At 01:20 PM, Newgen Software was trading at ₹515.75 apiece, up 7.41 per cent from its previous close of ₹480.15 on the NSE. In contrast, the benchmark NSE Nifty 50 was down 228 points, or 0.94 per cent, at 23,949 levels.

FOLLOW STOCK MARKET UPDATES TODAY LIVE So far during the day’s trading session, a combined total of nearly 9.8 million equity shares of Newgen Software, estimated to be worth around ₹512 crore, have changed hands on the NSE and BSE. The company’s market capitalisation stood at ₹7,331.50 crore as of April 30.

Newgen Software Q4 results

Newgen Software, in an exchange filing, said its revenue from operations during Q4FY26 rose 5.29 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹452.66 crore from ₹429.88 crore reported in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal year.

The company’s net profit for the quarter under review, however, declined 1.88 per cent to ₹106.29 crore from ₹108.33 crore in Q4FY25. Total comprehensive income during Q4FY26 increased 7.63 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹118.68 crore from ₹110.26 crore reported in Q4FY25.

On the other hand, total expenses rose 2.69 per cent Y-o-Y in Q4FY26 to ₹310.89 crore from ₹302.73 crore reported a year ago.

The company said revenues from the US geography grew 17 per cent Y-o-Y, while APAC revenues rose 14 per cent Y-o-Y. It also reported an increase in customers with over ₹50 million billing, rising from 87 in FY25 to 101 in FY26, and added 47 new logos during the year.

READ | MTAR soars 12% in weak market, stock up 83% in April; what's driving stock? Newgen Software further said it has filed 67 patents in India and the US to date, including 12 filed and 2 granted during the year. Meanwhile, total bookings were up 13 per cent Y-o-Y.

Newgen Software dividend details

Along with announcing its financial results, the company said its board of directors has recommended a dividend of ₹6 per equity share, or 60 per cent on the face value of ₹10 per share, for the year ended March 31, 2026.

The company has set Friday, July 17, 2026, as the record date for determining the entitlement of members to the dividend, if declared at the ensuing AGM.