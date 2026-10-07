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Home / Markets / News / Newly-listed Arcil hits 10% upper circuit as Q1 profit more than doubles

Newly-listed Arcil hits 10% upper circuit as Q1 profit more than doubles

Arcil shares debuted on the bourses on September 17, listing at par with the issue price of ₹139 on both the BSE and NSE.

Arcil share price

Newly-listed Arcil hits 10% upper circuit as Q1 profit more than doubles

SI Reporter New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2026 | 3:08 PM IST

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Shares of newly-listed Asset Reconstruction Company (India) Ltd (Arcil) jumped 10 per cent in Wednesday’s trade to hit a new 52-week high after the company reported a more than 100 per cent rise in net profit for the June quarter (Q1FY27).
 
Arcil shares opened on a positive note at ₹149 on the NSE and extended gains to hit an intraday high of ₹160.31. Trading in the stock was halted thereafter as it hit the day’s upper price band.
 
As many as 16 million shares of the asset reconstruction company changed hands on the NSE, according to the exchange data.
 
According to an exchange filing, Arcil's standalone net profit stood at ₹143.14 crore in Q1FY27, up 107 per cent from ₹69.08 crore reported in Q1FY26.
 
 
Its total revenue from operations increased by more than 130 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹274.03 crore in the June quarter.

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This was the first quarterly earnings by the company since its Dalal Street listing last month.  
 
PAT margin, the company said, remained healthy at approximately 52 per cent of total income which grew by 115 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹276.1 crore in the first quarter.
 
Fees and other Income more than doubled to ₹118 crore in the quarter under review (Q1FY27) from ₹57.9 crore in Q1FY26.
 
Its Asset Under Management (AUM) at the end of the June quarter of FY27 stood at ₹19,574 crore, implying an increase of 16 per cent from ₹16,809 crore in the same quarter of the last fiscal year.
 
Arcil shares debuted on the bourses on September 17, listing at par with the issue price of ₹139 on both the BSE and NSE. The ₹733 crore initial share sale of Arcil, which was subscribed 20.10 times, was entirely an offer for sale (OFS). 
 
Arcil operates as an asset reconstruction company and is engaged in acquiring stressed assets from banks and financial institutions and implementing resolution strategies through restructuring, enforcement of rights over underlying securities, and settlement.
 

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First Published: Oct 07 2026 | 2:55 PM IST