Jio Platforms, the recently listed Reliance Group telecom services company, the National Stock Exchange (NSE), ICICI Asset Management Company (AMC), Meesho and SBI Funds Management are among nearly 300 companies that helped add ₹32 trillion in the total market capitalisation (market-cap) of the BSE listed companies since December 2025.

The total market cap of BSE-listed companies hit a record high of ₹512.27 trillion on November 12, 2026. On Thursday, November 19, the BSE-listed companies' market cap stood at ₹511.97 trillion, exchange data shows.

The market cap of the BSE-listed companies stood at ₹474.53 trillion on December 1, 2025, when BSE Sensex hit a record high of 86,159.02. The benchmark index hit an intraday high of 83,043.87 on Thursday, which is 3.75 per cent or 3,115.15 points away from its all-time high level.

ALSO READ: RIL stock in focus: What next after near 12% surge? Analyst decodes history According to CaptialinePlus database, 299 companies listed since December 2025, added Rs 31.59 trillion to the total market-cap of the BSE listed companies.

Of these, Jio Platforms alone contributed 41 per cent or ₹12.85 trillion in market cap, while NSE accounted for a 17 per cent or 5.42 trillion addition to the total market-cap of the BSE-listed companies. ICICI AMC added ₹1.46 trillion, followed by Meesho (₹1.2 trillion), SBI Funds Management (₹1.05 trillion), Manipal Health Enterprises (₹91,655 crore) and INDO-MIM (₹63,442 crore).

Dhoot Transmission, Zetwerk Manufacturing, Milky Mist Dairy, Lalithaa Jewellery Mart, Shadowfax Technologies, Aequs, Bonfiglioli Transmissions and Molbio Diagnostics added between ₹15,000 crore and ₹33,000 crore of market-cap to the total BSE-listed companies.

ALSO READ: Street signs: Youngest on the Street, IPOs warm up again, and more Calendar year 2027 (CY27), according to Gaurang Shah, senior vice-president, Geojit Financial is likely to be another good year for the primary market.

"A number of issues did well in CY26 even as the secondary markets remained dull. CY27 is likely to be better in terms of the total number of issues and the amount raised if the secondary markets remain buoyant. Which IPOs will succeed will depend how the issues are priced. There will not be any dearth of liquidity if the issues are attractively priced," he said.

G Chokkalingam, founder and head of research at Equinomics Research, too, believes liquidity concerns on account of booming IPOs are likely to ease going ahead. However, he remains cautious on the road ahead for the primary markets in case of a sharp correction in the mid-and small-caps.

"A meltdown in small-and mid-cap stocks is set to lead to a slowdown in IPOs. Already, the SME fund raising has dropped by 70 per cent sequentially to Rs 643 crore in October. However, the mainboard IPOs raised a huge Rs 44,451 crore in October alone, but Jio accounted for 68 per cent of that. We expect momentum in IPOs to weaken in the immediate short-term even though CY27 looks promising for the secondary market if geopolitical situation and the macros back home remain supportive," he said.

SMID snapshot

Meanwhile, out of BSE 500 stocks, more than half (286 stocks) are currently trading below their December 1, 2025 levels. The BSE 500 stocks accounted for 85 per cent of the market-cap of BSE-listed companies. The BSE 500 index hit intraday high of 37,449.99 level on Thursday, stood 3.4 per cent shy from its all-time high of 38,740.08 touched on September 27, 2024, exchange data shows.

Infosys, ITC, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), HCL Technologies, HDFC Bank, Maruti Suzuki India, Hindustan Unilever and Reliance Industries from the Sensex were down in the range of 12.5-30 per cent from December 1, 2025 levels.

Among other notable stocks, KPIT Technologies, Swiggy, PI Industries, PB Fintech, Kaynes Technologies, Rail Vikas Nigam, SBI Cards and Payment Services, and Bata India were down between 35-59 per cent.

However, seven stocks, HFCL, Aditya Infotech, Ather Energy, Welspun Corp, Laurus Labs, Acutaas Chemicals and Sai Life Sciences saw their market price more than double and appreciated up to 174 per cent from December 2025 levels. 29 other stocks rallied in the range of 50-91 per cent, while another 59 stocks added 25-49 per cent in value, data shows.