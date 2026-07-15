Newly listed firms ride the SMID rally, stay insulated from war turbulence

Stocks of nearly two-thirds, or 16 out of 23 firms that listed after the month of March this year are trading above their issue price, with an average listing gain of about 26 per cent, according to data from Prime Infobase.

Overall, 29 firms have listed so far in 2026. Out of these, 21 firms’ stocks are trading above their offer price, with an average listing gain of 30 per cent.

Omnitech Engineering emerged as the standout gainer, with its stock price up 147.5 per cent from its offer price. Omnitech’s initial public offering (IPO) opened on February 25, three days before the war, and listed on March 5.

Among post-war winners, Sedemac Mechatronics’ shares were up nearly 94 per cent, while OnEMI Technology Solutions’ shares rose 87.8 per cent. Among the worst performers, Shree Ram Twistex’s share price was down 60.3 per cent, Innovision’s down 44 per cent, and Amir Chand Jagdish Kumar’s share price was down 19.5 per cent.

Markets turned turbulent after February 28, when Israel and the US launched air strikes on Iran, killing its supreme leader Ali Khamenei. The war blocked the Strait of Hormuz, a key crude oil corridor, and sent Brent crude spot prices surging to nearly $116.8 per barrel intraday, the highest in four years.

The Nifty and Sensex fell over 11 per cent in March, their worst monthly rout in years, as foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) pulled a record amount from Indian equities. Domestic institutions and retail investors, buoyed by steady inflows from systematic investment plans (SIPs) in mutual funds, cushioned the fall.

A ceasefire between the US and Iran on April 8 triggered a rebound, even as foreign institutional investors (FIIs) continued selling through April. A separate US-Iran memorandum of understanding (MoU) followed in mid-June, though tensions have flared since.

Despite the broader turbulence, market experts said the performance of newly listed firms has remained resilient because most belong to the small and midcap segment, which has witnessed a strong rally.

“In this strong rally, not all old-listed small and midcap stocks have outperformed. In fact, roughly only 50 per cent (stocks) outperformed. This had to do with their business profiles. For instance, IT, chemicals, and solar stocks have underperformed despite the overall rally in small and midcap stocks. Sectors or business profiles would explain the variations in performance of mainboard IPOs post their listing,” said G Chokkalingam, founder and chief executive, Equinomics Research.

The IPO market is poised for a strong second half this year. SBI Funds Management's ₹9,813-crore IPO opens July 14. The draft red herring prospectuses (DRHPs) for NSE’s ₹30,000-crore and Jio Platforms' ₹37,700-crore IPOs are waiting for the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) nod.

“Typically, if there is volatility or bearishness, IPO launches slow down or halt. Going forward, even though several large issuers have filed (DRHPs), they will assess prevalent market conditions upon receiving Sebi approval,” said Pranav Haldea, managing director, Prime Database.

Chokkalingam said the outlook for recently listed companies trading below their offer price could be bleak if they lack valuation comfort. Their stocks could fall further as investors book losses and move to quality new IPOs. He added that the direction depends entirely on valuation.