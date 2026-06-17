HDFC Securities explains why 24,150 is key for Nifty; recommends 2 stocks
Stocks to buy today: Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities has a positive outlook on Equitas Small Finance Bank and Titagarh Rail Systems.
Vinay Rajani Mumbai
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Nifty OutlookThe short-term trend remains positive, with Nifty trading above its key short-term moving averages. On the upside, a key technical hurdle is the 100-day exponential moving average (100 DEMA) placed near 24,150. Since the escalation in the Middle East (US-Iran-Israel) began, Nifty has not been able to sustain a move above that level. Two prior attempts in April and May 2026 failed to clear this resistance. A decisive close above 24,150 would re establish bullish momentum on positional charts.
Stocks to buy today: Recommendations by Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities
Equitas Small Fin BankBuy: ₹78.75 Stop Loss: ₹71.50 Target Price: ₹85, ₹89 Multi top resistance breakout is registered on weekly chart. Price rise is accompanied by rise in volumes. Equitas Small Finance Bank stock is above all key moving averages. Weekly RSI has been sustaining above 50. Weekly MACD has reached above equilibrium and signal line.
Titagarh RailBuy: ₹891 Stop Loss: ₹805 Target Price: ₹1,070 Downward sloping trend line breakout is registered on weekly chart. Price rise is accompanied by rise in volumes. Titagarh Rail stock is above all key moving averages. Weekly RSI has been sustaining above 50. Weekly MACD has reached above equilibrium and signal line. Disclaimer: This article is written by Vinay Rajani, senior technical analyst at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.
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Topics : Market technicals Stocks to buy Stock Recommendations Equitas SFB Nifty Outlook NSE Nifty Trading strategies
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First Published: Jun 17 2026 | 7:01 AM IST