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Home / Markets / News / NHPC slips 5% as govt OFS opens for non-retail investors at ₹71 floor price

NHPC slips 5% as govt OFS opens for non-retail investors at ₹71 floor price

According to the filing, the government has proposed to sell up to a 6 per cent stake in NHPC via an OFS on June 2-3 at a floor price of ₹71 per share

NHPC share price

SI Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 10:03 AM IST

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NHPC shares slipped 4.5 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day low at ₹73.68 per share. The selling on the counter came after the company's offer for sale (OFS), proposed by the government of India, opened for non-retail investors. 
At 9:23 AM, NHPC’s share price was down 4.35 per cent at ₹73.83 per share. In comparison, BSE Sensex was down 0.4 per cent at 73,970.05. 
According to the filing, the government has proposed to sell up to a 6 per cent stake in NHPC via an OFS on June 2-3 at a floor price of ₹71 per share, which is an 8 per cent discount to the previous day’s close.  
 
The base offer size is 30,13,51,044 equity shares — representing 3 per cent of NHPC's paid-up equity capital — with an oversubscription option to additionally sell up to 30,13,51,044 equity shares. If the oversubscription option is exercised, the total offer will amount to 60,27,02,088 equity shares, or 6 per cent of NHPC's paid-up equity capital as of March 31, 2026. Each share has a face value of ₹10. 
The OFS will open for non-retail investors on June 2, 2026, and for retail investors, employees, and non-retail investors carrying forward unallotted bids on June 3, 2026. Additionally, up to 45,20,265 equity shares may be offered to eligible employees, who may apply for shares up to ₹5 lakh, with bids up to ₹2 lakh considered for allocation in the first instance.  READ | Motilal Oswal sector of the week: AMC; here's why ICICI AMC is top pick 

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As of March 2026, the government held a 67.4 per cent stake in the company, according to the BSE shareholding pattern. 
An offer for sale (OFS) is a mechanism through which existing shareholders — typically promoters or the government in the case of public sector undertakings — sell their shares to the public through the stock exchange platform, without the company issuing any new shares. 
NHPC is a Government of India Navratna enterprise and the premier organisation for hydropower development in India. The company has evolved from a purely hydroelectric player into a multi-asset renewable energy producer, including wind and solar power. NHPC plays a strategic role in India's energy security by managing large-scale, complex hydro projects across diverse geographical terrains, primarily in the Himalayan region. As a Central Public Sector Enterprise (CPSE), it operates under the administrative control of the Ministry of Power, providing base-load and peaking power to various state utilities and Discoms.

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 10:03 AM IST

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