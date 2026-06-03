NHPC shares rise 5% as govt exercises greenshoe in OFS; retail window opens

NHPC shares gained 5.1 per cent on BSE, logging an intra-day high of ₹75.99 per share. The buying on the counter came after the Government of India, acting through the Ministry of Power, exercised the oversubscription option in the ongoing offer for sale (OFS), taking the total offer size to 60,27,02,088 equity shares — representing 6 per cent of NHPC's total paid-up equity share capital as on March 31, 2026.

However, at 10:29 AM, NHPC’s share price pared some gains, but was up 4.6 per cent at ₹75.58 per share. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was down 1.14 per cent at 73,801.61.

The base offer size of 30,13,51,044 equity shares — representing 3 per cent of paid-up equity — has been topped up with an additional 30,13,51,044 equity shares under the oversubscription option, also representing 3 per cent of paid-up equity, according to the filing.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Of the total offer, 6,02,70,210 equity shares — representing 10 per cent of the total offer size — have been reserved for retail investors, subject to receipt of valid bids, as part of the T+1 day offer on June 3, 2026. The employee offer has also been updated to up to 90,40,530 equity shares in aggregate, with eligible employees able to apply for shares up to ₹5 lakh, with bids up to ₹2 lakh considered for allocation in the first instance.

The OFS opened for non-retail investors on June 2, 2026, and for retail investors, employees, and non-retail investors carrying forward unallotted bids on June 3, 2026. As of March 2026, the government held a 67.4 per cent stake in the company, according to the BSE shareholding pattern.

An offer for sale (OFS) is a mechanism through which existing shareholders — typically promoters or the government in the case of public sector undertakings — sell their shares to the public through the stock exchange platform, without the company issuing any new shares.

Technical view

"NHPC remains in a weak-to-neutral technical structure as the stock continues to trade below a longterm descending trendline, indicating that the broader trend is still under pressure. The recent sharp decline on exceptionally high volumes suggests aggressive selling activity and a breakdown of shortterm support near ₹78. The stock is currently trading below its key moving averages, with the 20, 50, 100, and 200-day EMAs acting as immediate resistance zones," said Virat Jagad, sr. technical research analyst, Bonanza. He added: Momentum indicators are also unfavorable, with RSI slipping below 45 and remaining below its signal line, reflecting weakening buying strength. The immediate support is placed near ₹72–73, while resistance is seen around ₹78–80. A sustained move above ₹80 would be required to improve the technical outlook and open the possibility of a recovery towards ₹84–86. Until then, the stock may continue to witness volatile and range-bound price action with a cautious bias. Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.