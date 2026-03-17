Nifty 50: Sell the rally or buy the dips? What charts, analysts suggest
Nifty 50 Index: A recent note by SAMCO Securities suggests that on an average the Nifty 50 index has bounced back by 3.4 per cent in the week after an over 5 per cent fall in the last 15 years.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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At Tuesday's opening bell, the Nifty 50 index bounced back by 2.5 per cent or 568 points from yesterday's low of 22,925. On Monday, at the lowest point of the month, the NSE benchmark had shed 9 per cent or 2,254 points in March amid the US-Iran war triggered market fall. On Tuesday, in early deals, the Nifty touched a high of 23,493 and then slipped back into red to a low of 23,347. At 9:30 AM, the Nifty quoted with a loss of 43-odd points at 23,365 levels.
Bullish signs on chart?Technical analysts note that yesterday's sharp reversal has ignited hopes of a potential pullback in the stock market.
An intra-day pullback of over 500 points on the Nifty has led to a reversal formation on intraday charts and a bullish candle on daily charts, says Shrikant Chouhan, Head Equity Research at Kotak Securities. The analyst expects the pullback move to continue in the near future. In terms of levels, Chouhan expects support for Nifty around 23,300 and 23,200 levels, and resistance around 23,650 and 23,800 levels. The analyst cautions that a dip below 23,200 could negate the hopes of a pullback.
A dip before pullback?Meanwhile, Anand James, Chief Market Strategist at Geojit Investments cautions against been overly bullish at this point. James highlights that the Nifty had retraced 38 per cent of the day's rise towards the close on Monday, thus warranting a cautious outlook before expecting a pullback towards 23,990 levels. "Expect dips today to 23,276 initially, followed by sideways moves or upswing attempts which may find difficulty in gaining momentum," explains the analyst from Geojit Investments. ALSO READ: Stock Market LIVE: Sensex gains 210 points, Nifty above 23,400; IT stocks decline
Fibonacci retracement levels.In general, market participants also track Fibonacci retracement levels for likely pullback or reversal after a sustained one-side trade. In technical terms, 38.2 per cent, 50 per cent and 61.8 per cent are the most widely tracked ratios. According to the above ratio calculations, the Nifty could bounce back to 23,786, 24,050 and 24,318 levels.
Nifty bounces back after over 5% weekly decline, shows historyAn analysis of historical data of the past 15 years by Jahol Prajapati and Saurav Chaube, Research Analysts at SAMCO Securities, reveals that the Nifty tends to bounce back in the following week after an over 5 per cent weekly fall. According to the research note, the Nifty has declined over 5 per cent in a single week on seven occasions in the past 15 years. On average, the index delivered returns of 3.4 per cent in the following week, 3 per cent in two weeks and 1.4 per cent in three weeks, after such declines.
The above table highlights that a probability of positive returns remained high, with 71 per cent positive outcomes in the 1-week, 2-week and 4-week windows, while the 3-week period recorded positive returns 57 per cent of the time. ALSO READ: Power Mech shares jump 6% after ₹709.5 crore order from Adani Infra To conclude, as per the SAMCO Securities note, historical data suggests that the market often stabilises and rebounds in the subsequent weeks, barring periods of systemic stress. Disclaimer: Views and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.
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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 9:42 AM IST