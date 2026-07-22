Nifty 500 Ahimsa Index explained: What is it and which firms are included?

NSE Indices, a subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange (NSE), has launched the Nifty 500 Ahimsa Index, a new benchmark designed to track the performance of companies from the Nifty 500 universe whose business practices are aligned with the principles of non-violence (ahimsa).

The index, launched on July 10, includes select companies from the Nifty 500 universe that, according to a defined screening framework, do not intentionally engage in activities that specifically harm animals during the course of their business operations.

"Nifty 500 Ahimsa Index will be attractive to investors who wish to invest in stocks of companies that do not engage in activities that harm animals," NSE Indices said in a press release.

How was the Nifty 500 Ahimsa Index developed?

NSE Indices said the index has been created in collaboration with the Ahimsagain Foundation using its Ahimsa Investment Movement (AIM) framework. The framework evaluates listed companies on the basis of their products, services and business practices to determine whether they comply with the principles of non-violence.

Image: Screen Shot from NSE Indices site The framework classifies companies into green, orange and red categories. Companies classified under the orange and red bands are excluded from the index, while eligible companies in the green category are selected in accordance with the index methodology.

According to NSE Indices, the new benchmark is aimed at investors seeking ethical investment opportunities that incorporate animal welfare considerations into portfolio construction. Beyond serving as an investment benchmark, the exchange expects the index to encourage the development of passive investment products such as exchange-traded funds (ETFs), index funds and other structured offerings built around ethical investing.

The launch comes after the BSE introduced the Saatvik 100 Index last month, which stands against animal cruelty and exploitation, addictive and toxic products, and activities considered harmful or violent.

What are the salient features of the Nifty 500 Ahimsa Index?

Some of the key features of the index are:

The index has a base date of April 1, 2016, with a base value of 1,000

Stocks that form part of, or are set to form part of, the Nifty 500 Index at the time of review are eligible for inclusion

Companies classified under the orange and red bands by Ahimsagain are excluded from the index

The weight of each constituent stock is determined by its free-float market capitalisation

The index is to be reviewed and reconstituted on a semi-annual basis in March and September, based on data ending January and July, respectively. Stocks that move out of the Nifty 500 Index will also be excluded from the Nifty 500 Ahimsa Index at the time of review, while all eligible stocks from the approved universe will form part of the benchmark.

Apart from the scheduled reviews, additional ad hoc reconstitution and rebalancing of the index may be undertaken. No replacement stock will be included if:

An index constituent is moved to the red band by Ahimsagain

An index constituent is removed from the Nifty 500 Index due to a corporate action

Further, on a quarterly basis, the index will be screened for compliance with the portfolio concentration norms for ETFs and index funds notified by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in January 2019, as amended from time to time. In cases of non-compliance, corrective measures such as replacing ineligible stocks or realigning constituent weights will be undertaken to ensure adherence to regulatory norms.

Which companies are included in the Nifty 500 Ahimsa Index?

The Nifty 500 Ahimsa Index comprises 326 stocks across a diverse set of sectors. Automobile and auto components account for the largest share at 13.05 per cent, followed by capital goods (12.20 per cent), information technology (11.80 per cent) and financial services (10.35 per cent). Other sectors represented in the index include metals and mining, telecommunication, power, oil, gas and consumable fuels, construction materials, consumer durables, healthcare, and services, among others.

The top constituents by weight are Bharti Airtel (6.01 per cent), Infosys (3.74 per cent), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd (2.92 per cent), Tata Consultancy Services (2.21 per cent), Maruti Suzuki India (1.96 per cent), NTPC (1.80 per cent), BSE (1.68 per cent), Tata Steel (1.66 per cent), Hindalco Industries (1.48 per cent) and Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (1.42 per cent).

Which companies and sectors are excluded from the index?

The index excludes most Reliance Group companies, with the exception of Reliance Power. It also excludes pharmaceutical companies that use animal testing, dairy, meat, poultry and leather businesses, as well as fashion brands, retail chains and cosmetics companies. Additionally, all commercial banks and major non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) are excluded because of their dealings in sectors that do not align with the movement's values.