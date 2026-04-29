Nifty Auto climbs nearly 3%; Maruti Suzuki results buoy sector sentiment

Shares of automobile and related companies traded higher on the bourses on Wednesday, April 29, with the Nifty Auto index leading gains among sectoral indices. The index climbed as much as 2.69 per cent to hit an intraday high of 26,484, with buying fuelled by favourable management commentary from the country’s largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki India, following the announcement of its financial results for the quarter and period ended March 31, 2026.

Why are auto stocks rising today?

Market analysts attributed the rally in auto stocks to strong earnings reported by Maruti Suzuki India and its optimistic management commentary.

"The rally in auto stocks can be attributed to the healthy results of segment leader Maruti Suzuki India. The positive commentary from the automaker’s management, which forecast favourable growth prospects for FY27 after announcing its FY26 results, has aided sentiment," said VK Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Investments.

In its commentary, Maruti Suzuki India’s management guided for a strong 10 per cent year-on-year domestic volume growth in FY27, supported by a healthy order backlog and positive consumer sentiment. However, it refrained from providing an export outlook for FY27, citing global macroeconomic uncertainty.

The company also noted that while startup costs from new facilities may weigh on near-term margins, these are expected to be offset by operating leverage over time. It sees scope for meaningful average selling price expansion, driven by a richer SUV mix, increasing electric vehicle penetration, and broader product diversification, which could structurally support margins.

On the demand-supply front, the company highlighted that despite robust demand, supply constraints limited volume growth in Q4FY26, resulting in an order backlog of around 190,000 units, including approximately 130,000 units in the small car segment. Dealer inventory remained tight at nearly 12 days, well below the normal range of 4 to 5 weeks. Ravi Singh, chief Research officer at MasterTrust, also attributed the rally to Maruti Suzuki’s results, noting that the automaker reported a record net profit of ₹14,679.5 crore for FY26, which triggered a sharp rally in the stock. "As expected, that kind of performance created a strong halo effect across the space, lifting other heavyweights like Tata Motors, M&M, Eicher, and TVS Motor," said Singh.