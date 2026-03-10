Nifty Auto rises 2% as crude corrects; Hero MotoCorp, TVS, Eicher rally

Auto stocks gained as much as 4 per cent in Tuesday’s trade after crude oil prices corrected sharply. At 11:38 AM, Nifty Auto was the top gainer among the sectoral indices, trading 2.22 per cent higher at 26,542.7.

Individually, among others, Hero MotoCorp, TVS Motor Company, Samvardhana Motherson International, Sona BLW Precision Forgings, Uno Minda, and Ashok Leyland climbed over 3 per cent.

Similarly, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle, Eicher Motors, and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) gained over 2 per cent. Bajaj Auto, Maruti Suzuki, and Exide Industries rose over 1 per cent.

Why are auto stocks rising?

Auto stocks witnessed a sharp rally on Tuesday as global crude oil prices corrected significantly, easing concerns over rising input costs and fuel-led inflation.

“Auto stocks are rallying as crude oil prices corrected sharply,” said Kranthi Bathini, director of equity strategy, WealthMills Securities.

ALSO READ: Petronet LNG, IGL, GAIL jump up to 6% on Iran war easing hopes Meanwhile, Bathini also believes auto stocks got a boost from overall positive market sentiments. On outlook, he said, “Investors need to closely monitor crude oil prices, as any major rise can derail the recovery in auto demand,” said Bathini.

Oil prices fall on Trump’s ‘very complete’ war comments

The decline in oil prices followed comments from US President Donald Trump, who suggested that the ongoing conflict with Iran was “very complete” and nearing its end. Trump also indicated that the US is considering taking control of the Strait of Hormuz—a vital global energy chokepoint—to ensure regional security and stability.

The prospect of a shorter conflict eased fears of prolonged supply disruptions. Brent crude futures fell $4.17 or 4.2 per cent to $94.79 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped $3.81 or 4 per cent to $90.96 a barrel.

During a media interaction, the US President said American military operations had inflicted major damage on Iran’s defence capabilities and described the campaign as highly successful.

ALSO READ: War is 'very complete', says Trump, considers taking over Strait of Hormuz “The war is very complete,” Trump said, adding that the US had already neutralised much of Iran’s military infrastructure.

Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers' discretion is advised.