Nifty Auto tanks 2%; Eicher, Hero Moto top losers: What's behind the fall?

The auto index came under intense selling pressure on Wednesday, September 2, emerging as the top sectoral loser in early trade amid mixed bag August sales numbers and a selloff in the Indian stock market.

The Nifty Auto index declined 2.38 per cent to a low of 27,802.65 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), with all index stocks trading in the red. As of 10.15 AM, the index was trading 2.09 per cent lower at 27,896 as against a 0.87 per cent fall in the Nifty 50 index to 23,847.

The auto pack delivered a strong performance in August on a yearly basis, with growth momentum sustaining across segments and players; however, some moderation was visible month-on-month (MoM), said Emkay Global. Companies like Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai Motor, M&M and TVS Motor saw a decline in volumes on a monthly basis.

Top Nifty Auto losers

Two-wheeler stocks Eicher Motors and Hero MotoCorp emerged as the top losers in the Nifty Auto pack, down 4.4 per cent and 4.55 per cent, respectively.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services (MOFSL) said that Royal Enfield underperformed peers and saw an 11 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in volumes to 126.5K units, which was in line with its expectations. Meanwhile, Hero MotoCorp's volumes grew 3 per cent Y-o-Y, in line with expectations on the back of 4.5 per cent growth in the domestic business.

Bajaj Auto shares tumbled 3 per cent while TVS Motor saw a 2.65 per cent fall. Bajaj outperformed peers, posting a strong 30 per cent Y-o-Y growth to ~444K units in two-wheeler wholesales; TVS underperformed and posted volumes below MOFSL's expectations, growing 21 per cent Y-o-Y to 617K units but down 2.1 per cent M-o-M.

In the passenger vehicle space, shares of Maruti Suzuki , Tata Motors PV and M&M declined 1.5 per cent, 1.4 per cent and 2.5 per cent, respectively.

Four listed players collectively posted a 27.2 per cent Y-o-Y growth in wholesales during the month, but that was lower than MOFSL's expectations despite the low base. Maruti's volumes declined 9.2 per cent M-o-M but rose 28.6 per cent Y-o-Y. Tata Motors PV and M&M continued to outperform peers with strong double-digit growth.

The tractor segment saw a moderation in growth momentum compared to earlier months, though demand continues to be supported by improving monsoon conditions, healthy Kharif sowing progress, and a stable rural sentiment, said MOFSL.

Bharat Forge, Samvardhana Motherson, Bosch, Exide Industries, Uno Minda and Tube Investments of India were down up to 3 per cent.

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