Nifty, Bandhan Bank: HDFC Securities' Nandish Shah recommends bear spreads
Shah's derivative strategies point to downside risk, with the Nifty bear put spread offering a maximum profit of ₹10,270, while the Bandhan Bank spread offers ₹10,620 profit.
Nandish Shah Mumbai
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Disclaimer: This article is written by Nandish Shah, Deputy Vice President at HDFC Securities. Views expressed are his own. Readers' discretion is advised.
Shah recommends a bear put spread on the Nifty, citing signs of weakening momentum and a bearish short-term setup.
The strategy involves buying the Nifty September 8, 2026 expiry 24,000 Put at ₹85 and simultaneously selling the 23,800 Put at ₹43. With a lot size of 65, the maximum profit is ₹10,270 if the Nifty closes at or below 23,800 on expiry, while the maximum loss is ₹2,730 if it closes at or above 24,000. The breakeven point is 23,858, with an approximate margin requirement of ₹31,000 and a risk-reward ratio of 1:3.76.
Shah noted that a short build-up has emerged in Nifty futures, with open interest rising even as the index declined 0.5 per cent. He also pointed to the Nifty closing below its downward-sloping trendline on the daily chart. The short-term trend remains weak, with the index trading below its five-day and 11-day EMAs, while aggressive call writing is visible at the 24,100–24,200 levels.
HDFC Securities advises booking profits when the strategy's return on investment exceeds 20 per cent.
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Bandhan Bank: Bear Put Spread
For Bandhan Bank, Shah recommends a bear put spread for the September 29, 2026 expiry, citing weakness in the stock's technical setup.
The strategy involves buying the 170 Put at ₹5.24 and simultaneously selling the 165 Put at ₹3.19. With a lot size of 3,600, the maximum profit is ₹10,620 if Bandhan Bank closes at or below ₹165 on expiry, while the maximum loss is ₹7,380 if it closes at or above ₹170. The breakeven point is ₹167.95, with an approximate margin requirement of ₹1.13 lakh and a risk-reward ratio of 1:1.44.
According to Shah, a short build-up was seen in Bandhan Bank futures, with open interest rising alongside a 2.5 per cent decline in the stock price. The stock is also close to breaking below its upward-sloping trendline. Its primary trend remains weak as the stock trades below its 200-day EMA, while the short-term setup remains weak based on its moving-average structure.
Investors are advised to consider booking profits once the strategy's ROI exceeds 20 per cent.
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First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 7:46 AM IST