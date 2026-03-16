Banking stocks have faced intense selling pressure amid escalating tensions in West Asia, with several falling up to 15 per cent. The Nifty Bank index, which tracks 14 listed banks, has tumbled 6,772 points, or 11.2 per cent, over the past two weeks. However, on Monday, the index showed signs of recovery after three consecutive days of losses, as it made a high of 54,170.50, up 0.7 per cent, but failed to sustain the gains and traded lower as the session progressed.

As of 11 AM, the index was down 245 points or 0.4 per cent at 53,535 with 13 counters trading in the red.

Major lenders such as State Bank of India (SBI), HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank have seen significant erosion in their market capitalisation since the start of the war. SBI, HDFC Bank hit hard

Data compiled by Ace Equity showed that SBI and HDFC Bank have each lost over ₹1 trillion in market value. SBI’s market cap dropped by ₹1.42 trillion, from a pre-war level of ₹11.09 trillion on February 27 to ₹9.6 trillion on March 13. During the same period, its shares fell 13 per cent to ₹1,046.

HDFC Bank, India’s largest private sector bank by assets, saw its market capitalisation decline by ₹1.08 trillion, slipping from ₹13.66 trillion to ₹12.57 trillion, while its shares fell 8 per cent.

Other private lenders were also affected as ICICI Bank’s market cap decreased by ₹887 billion, with its shares down 9 per cent, and Axis Bank saw a reduction of ₹579.2 billion, with a 13.5 per cent fall in share price.

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According to G Chokkalingam, founder and chief investment officer at Equinomics Research, the sharp decline in bank stocks reflects heightened caution among investors as they weigh the impact of rising geopolitical uncertainties on the economy. Bank stocks are under pressure because of two factors - investors are concerned that inflation may rise and, as a result, rate cuts will be delayed; and earnings will be hit due to a decline in the demand for credit.

Despite the near-term challenges, the analyst said that he remains optimistic about the bank's growth in the medium to long-term.

“Credit growth is still robust at 14-15 per cent, and over the past decade, banks have significantly reduced their net NPAs. Today, they are sitting on one of the best-quality assets,” he said, adding that "I still see medium to long-term opportunity in banks."

On the geopolitical front, he said, “The world economy cannot afford this war. Even Iran cannot afford the war because export earnings from oil are almost 83 per cent of the total earnings."

In the third quarter (Q3FY26), according to Mirae Asset Sharekhan, banks delivered a healthy performance, with stable operating metrics, accelerated loan growth, and improving asset quality. Banks' net profit rose 10.5 per cent Y-o-Y, driven by public sector banks (PSBs), which recorded a 17.9 per cent increase, while private sector banks (PVBs) posted a modest 5.1 per cent rise. Return on assets remained largely stable at 1.5 percent sequentially.

Looking ahead, analysts expect the banking sector to maintain its growth momentum in the fourth quarter of FY26 while sustaining healthy asset quality.