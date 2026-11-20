Nifty Bank index movement

Nifty Bank index hit a new high of 64,085, gaining nearly 1.6 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Friday’s intraday deals, surging 3.3 per cent in the past two trading days. The sharp rally in private and public sector banks (PSBs) is seen amid strong buying by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs). On Wednesday, November 18, 2026, Nifty Bank index surpassed its previous high of 61,764.85 touched on February 3, 2026.

According to the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) data, FPIs net bought a record number of shares worth ₹1.15 trillion ($12.21 trillion) in November. Thus far in November, the Nifty Bank index outperformed the market by soaring 16 per cent, as compared to a 11 per cent rally in the Nifty 50.According to the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) data, FPIs net bought a record number of shares worth ₹1.15 trillion ($12.21 trillion) in November.

Meanwhile, in Friday's intraday deals, IndusInd Bank surged 7 per cent, while HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and Union Bank of India gained 2 per cent each.

Brokerages view on Nifty Bank, Financials sector

"Bank Nifty has witnessed a strong upward rally and has broken the previous day's high, closing with a bullish candlestick, indicating positive price momentum. However, with RSI entering the overbought zone, traders should exercise caution while initiating fresh long positions at current levels. The broader price structure remains bullish, and further upside is possible. Immediate support is placed at 62,500, followed by positional support at 62,000, while the next resistance levels are anticipated at 63,500 and 63,800,” said Vatsal Bhuva, Technical Analyst at LKP Securities.

“Bank Nifty extended its record run and outpaced the Nifty 50, surging 1,024 points to settle at a fresh all-time high of 63,063 on Thursday, November 19. In the process, the index cleared both its previous peak of 62,442 and the psychological 63,000 mark. Momentum remains firmly with the bulls, and the trend is expected to stay positive as long as the index holds above today’s low of around 61,950. On the upside, 63,300 is the next level to watch, followed by 63,500,” technical analyst at Axis Securities said.

“The trend-deciding level for the day is 62,692. If Bank Nifty trades above this level, it may rally up to 63,434-63,804-64,546 levels. However, if it trades below 62,692 levels, we may witness profit booking in the market, and the index may correct up to 62,322-61,580-61,210 levels,” the brokerage firm said.

It is important to note that the bulk of the foreign institutional investors (FII) flows have gone into financial services, particularly the banking majors. FIIs are now buying the very same stocks they have been selling to raise money for the artificial intelligence (AI) trade, said V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Investments. Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion.