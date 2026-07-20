Nifty Bank index tanks 2%; HDFC Bank, Axis Bank plunge 5% post Q1 results

Nifty Bank index movement

Nifty Bank index slipped nearly 2 per cent on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Monday’s intra-day trade amid a sharp decline in the share prices of private sector lenders HDFC Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Axis Bank post June 2026 quarter (Q1FY27) earnings.

At 09:19 AM, the Nifty Bank index was down 1.2 per cent at 57,842.70, as compared to a 0.50 per cent decline in the Nifty 50. The Nifty Bank index declined 1.6 per cent to 57,597.55 in intra-day deals.

HDFC Bank and Axis Bank were down 5 per cent each, while Yes Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank from the Nifty Bank index were down 4 per cent each in intra-day deals.

However, ICICI Bank from the private sector lenders bucked the trend and rallied 2.5 per cent to ₹1,480 on the NSE intra-day deals. The stock quoted close to its 52-week high of ₹1,500 touched on July 25, 2025.

CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Meanwhile, Punjab National Bank, Canara Bank, Bank of Baroda and State Bank of India from the public sector banks were up in the range of 1 per cent to 5 per cent in intra-day deals, NSE data shows.

Why are HDFC Bank, Axis Bank down 5%?

According to analysts at ICICI Securities, the appointment of the new Chairman and Chief Finance Officer (CFO)-designate strengthens HDFC Bank's governance framework and management continuity, while resolution of the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD & CEO) reappointment could act as a near term positive trigger. Going forward, continued moderation in the credit deposit (CD) ratio is expected to improve balance-sheet flexibility and support sustainable credit growth, said ICICI Securities in a note.

While HDFC Bank reported an improvement in loan growth and average deposit growth, its net interest margin (NIM) contracted by 13 bps during the quarter. However, cost ratios and credit costs are expected to remain benign, analysts at 360 ONE Capital said. Going forward, loan growth, NIM and re-appointment of the current MD remains the key monitorable for the bank, the brokerage firm said, while reducing its SOTP-based target price to ₹960 (core bank at 1.9x FY28E P/ABV versus 2x earlier) from ₹1,000 earlier.

Meanwhile, ICICI Securities expects NIMs to have largely bottomed out for Axis Bank, with a gradual recovery likely over the coming quarters, aided by an improving loan mix towards higher-yielding retail assets, continued liability repricing and transmission of lower funding cost. Seasonal agri stress led to a marginal uptick in slippages, while asset quality remains comfortable with healthy provisioning buffers and benign credit cost, the brokerage firm said.

Axis Bank's valuation is underpinned by a resilient liability franchise, improving asset quality and a conservative provisioning buffer. While near-term NIM improvement remains a key monitorable, improving funding costs, a better asset mix and benign credit costs should drive earnings recovery over the medium term, analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities said.

The brokerage firm builds in an average RoA/RoE of 1.5 per cent/14 per cent over FY27–28E; it largely maintains EPS estimates and reiterates a BUY rating with an unchanged target price of ₹1,575 based on 1.7x FY28E BVPS.

“While growth remains healthy, profitability still meaningfully lags that of ICICI Bank (Q1FY27 RoA/RoE of 1.5 per cent/14 per cent for Axis versus 2.5 per cent/17 per cent for ICICI Bank)—which warrants the gap in their valuations,” analysts said.

Meanwhile, ICICI Bank reported yet another strong quarter with resilient NIM, strong core profits, and robust asset quality metrics. Its NIM improved 4bp QoQ (8bp positive impact from the interest on IT refund vs. 5bp in Q4FY26), and the NIM is expected to remain broadly stable over FY27. Provisions were lower than expected with one-off recovery and sustained lower slippages, while the bank maintains its conservative credit cost guidance of 50bp.

Analysts at Motilal Oswal Financial Services expect credit costs to be in the range of 0.4-0.5 per cent. The brokerage firm believes that ICICI Bank is well-positioned to deliver a 2.33 per cent average Return on Assets (RoA) over FY27-28E. Asset quality is among the best in the industry, with the bank maintaining its contingency buffer at ₹13,100 crore (0.8 per cent of loans). Analysts raise the earnings estimate by 4-5 per cent, factoring in FY28E RoA/RoE of 2.3 per cent/16.8 per cent. ICICI Bank remains the top 'Buy' within the sector with a target price of ₹1,750 (premised on 2.4x Mar’28E ABV), Motilal Oswal Financial Services said in the Q1 result update. ===================================================== Disclaimer: View and outlook shared on the stock belong to the respective brokerages and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised. (Disclosure: Entities controlled by the Kotak family have a significant holding in Business Standard Pvt. Ltd.)

However, near-term pressure on valuation could not be ruled out given the sequential decline in margins and ambiguity on leadership transition, the brokerage firm added.