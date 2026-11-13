Will inflation, higher bond yields spook markets? Here's what analysts say
India's retail inflation breached the RBI's 6% upside limit, and the US 10-year bond yield jumped back above 5%, raising fears of rate hikes in the December policy meet.
Rex Cano Mumbai
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Disclaimer: Views and outlook in this report belong to the brokerages and analysts cited. They do not reflect the views of Business Standard. Readers are advised to exercise discretion. The Indian stock market seemed poised for a cautious start to trading on Friday amid a challenging macroeconomic backdrop, according to analysts. As of 7:50 AM on Friday, the GIFT Nifty quoted at 25,230 compared to the NSE Nifty's close of 25,299 yesterday, indicating a likely tepid start to the day. Overnight in the US, the Wall Street ended lower as rising bets of a rate hike in December pushed bond yields back above 5 per cent. The Dow Jones, S&P 500 and the NASDAQ declined around 0.4 per cent each. The US 10-year bond yield rose above 5 per cent mark to 5.103 per cent. Back home, India's retail inflation breached the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) 6 percent upper limit, reaching 6.09 percent in October. The RBI raised interest rates in the October policy meet, and economists now believe the central bank's appointed Monetary Policy Committee may recommend another rate hike in the December meet. READ MORE Ponmudi R, CEO of Enrich Money, a SEBI-registered online trading and wealth-tech firm reckons that retail inflation, which rose to a two-year high, keeps the rate outlook hawkish ahead of the RBI's December 4 policy meeting and leaves the market vulnerable to consolidation after its sharp recovery. The NSE Nifty has rallied 11.9 per cent (2,699 points) from levels of 22,600 on October 23, 2026 to 25,299 on Thursday, in just 14 trading sessions. Meanwhile, Dharmesh Bhatt, Head–Derivatives Research at Systematix Institutional Research says the macro backdrop remains challenging, with a stronger dollar, elevated US bond yields and a recovering rupee adding to the uncertainty, while crude remains close to a critical moving average. CHECK Stock Market LIVE Updates Adding that, Gold and Silver have broken below key technical support levels, with further downside risks towards $3,600 and $43.50, respectively, adding to the broader risk-off signals across asset classes. In Nifty's case, Bhatt flags that the index has so far held above the 25,140 gap level of March 02. "However, momentum indicators remain overbought, with the index trading significantly above its key support levels," notes the analyst.
Going forward, the analyst currently sees limited upside beyond 25,500 levels and cautions that a dip below 25,140 could open the way towards 24,700. Further, the Nifty formed an inside candle on Thursday, meaning the day's high and low were within the previous day's candle. And the market breadth also narrowed (difference between number of stocks rising and falling decreased). "The combination of narrowing breadth, an inside day and prolonged extreme sentiment suggests fading upside momentum. A shift to negative breadth would provide the first confirmation of a broader pullback," explains Bhatt. Ponmudi sees immediate resistance for the Nifty around 25,400–25,500 zone, above which the analyst believes the index can potentially rally towards 25,800-26,000 zone. On the downside, the analyst flags 25,200–25,100 as the immediate support zone, followed by the crucial support area near 25,000–24,800 levels. "Momentum indicators continue to favour the broader bullish structure, with the RSI near 80 indicating overbought conditions. The MACD remains positive, although the recent moderation in its histogram suggests that the rally could see further consolidation," explains Ponmudi. In Bank Nifty's case, the analyst flags that the index is approaching an important resistance zone at 61,800–62,000. A sustained breakout above this range could reinforce the bullish momentum and potentially take the index towards fresh record highs. On the downside, Ponmudi expects support in the 61,200–61,000 range followed by 60,600–60,400.
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First Published: Nov 13 2026 | 8:01 AM IST