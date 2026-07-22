Nifty, Bank Nifty strategy; 3 stock recommendations today by Motilal Oswal

Nifty index opened on a flat note and remained within a narrow range throughout the trading session. The index drifted lower in the first half, but bulls defended the crucial support zone of 24,150. It formed a bearish candle and an inside bar on the daily chart, indicating indecisiveness after the recent upmove. It has also formed an NR3 pattern on the daily chart and is stuck within a range. Now, it needs to cross and hold above the 24,250 zone for an upmove towards 24,350 and then 24,450, while support can be seen at 24,100 and then 24,000.

On the options front, maximum Call OI is at the 24,200 strike, followed by the 25,000 strike, while maximum Put OI is at the 24,200 strike, followed by the 23,000 strike. Call writing is seen at the 24,200 and 24,600 strikes, while Put writing is seen at the 24,200 and 24,100 strikes. Option data suggests a broader trading range between 23,800 and 24,600, while the immediate range is between 24,000 and 24,400.

Bank Nifty index opened marginally lower near the 57,850 level but extended its momentum towards the 58,250 zone in the initial hour of the session. However, it failed to hold at higher levels and gradually drifted towards the 57,800 level during the latter part of the session. It formed a small-bodied candle with a longer upper shadow on the daily chart, indicating selling pressure at higher levels, while multiple supports remain intact at lower zones. Now, it has to hold above the 57,750 zone for a bounce towards 58,250 and then 58,500, while on the downside, support is seen at 57,500 and then 57,250.

Buy GODREJPROP | CMP: ₹2,164 | SL: ₹2,100 | TGT: ₹2,290

The stock has given a breakout from a bullish Pole and Flag pattern, suggesting a continuation of the uptrend. The ADX line is rising, indicating that the uptrend has the strength to sustain itself.

Buy HAL | CMP: ₹4,580 | SL: ₹4,440 | TGT: ₹4,850

The stock has given a range breakout with a strong-bodied bullish candle on the daily chart. The upmove is supported by higher-than-average trading volumes. The RSI momentum indicator is positively placed, which has bullish implications.

Buy INDUSINDBK | CMP: ₹1,063 | SL: ₹1,030 | TGT: ₹1,125

The stock is in an overall uptrend and is respecting its 20 DEMA support zone, with every minor dip witnessing buying interest. The MACD indicator is rising, confirming the positive momentum.

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Disclaimer: This article is by Chandan Taparia, head of derivatives & technicals, wealth management, Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Views expressed are his own.